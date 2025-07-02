IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

M&C Saatchi AbelInsight SurveyKLASpark MediaIgnition CXChilliengineLocation BankOnPoint PRTopco MediaMedia Development and Diversity AgencyBrandMappGoogleBroad MediaIncubetaVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

All the 2025 Bookmark Award Finalists

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Bookmark Awards, kicking off the second round of judging to celebrate the most impactful digital work shaping the future of South Africa’s creative industry.
9 Jul 2025
9 Jul 2025
The finalists were announced on 9 July 2025. Source: Supplied
The finalists were announced on 9 July 2025. Source: Supplied

These selected front-runners represent the full spectrum of the digital economy, from emerging talent and new platforms to legacy brands that are driving forward-thinking ideas.

Campaigns leading the pack

This year’s finalists span a powerful mix of industry heavyweights and digital disruptors, from KFC, Cadbury, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Clicks, City Lodge Hotels, Audi South Africa, Spotify, PepsiCo, Showmax, Sanlam, Volkswagen, Toyota, and McDonald’s, to rising digital startups, niche publishers like Bizcommunity, and purpose-led campaigns.

PLATFORMS
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Beyond AgencyThe ManorGeneralWelcome to The Manor
Expand AgencySir FruitGeneralSir Fruit Website design
Ogilvy South AfricaMzansi National Philharmonic OrchestraMzansi National Philharmonic OrchestraA Visual Symphony
The Standard Bank of South AfricaStandard BankCIB WebsiteCIB Website Redesign
AnomalyPayﬂexGeneralPayﬂex Brand Website
Red Rocket South AfricaRed RocketGeneralForce of Nature
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
E-Commerce Sites
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaGeneralExperience Vorsprung for Yourself
Public Service & NPO Platforms
The MediaShopSA HeartGeneralSA Heart: Check My Beat
Ogilvy South AfricaGates Foundation#ForeverWena#ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs
Ogilvy South AfricaCity of Cape TownCCT AppDeafSA SOS Upgrade
Ogilvy South AfricaWe The People South AfricaBill Of Tweets Social#BillOfTweets
Software, Services & Platforms
Faith & Fear, Retroviral & MSLProfmedGeneralFinDR
Mobile Apps
Ogilvy South AfricaCity of Cape TownCCT AppDeafSA SOS Upgrade
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Mobile Sites
InjoziHeinekenGeneralSAVA
Ogilvy South AfricaThisIsCapeTownWebsiteGoing Mobile
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
Games
INJOZI DesignHeinekenGeneralSAVA
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFCBeyond The Sea
Sea Monster EntertainmentAware.orgGeneralRoVille Rescue: Lost Items #MakersOfTomorrow Challenge
Platform Innovation
Techsys DigitalMomentumGeneralShe Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
InjoziHeinekenGeneralSAVA
Halo AdvertisingTalent 10GeneralThe Elevator Pitch
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaComic Con AfricaKFC Sauce Code
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
VML South AfricaUnilever South AfricaGeneralReal Beauty Generation
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Faith & Fear, Retroviral and MSLProfmedGeneralFinDR (pronounced ﬁnder)
Employee Experience Platform
Artifact AdvertisingNedbankEmployee Experience Internal Comms PlatformNedbank The Playground
Lobengula AdvertisingThe Standard Bank of South Africa LimitedGeneralAchieva
Lobengula AdvertisingThe Standard Bank of South Africa LimitedGeneralBlue Squad
Internal Business Platform
Machine_SanlamGeneralClient Whisperer
Customer Experience Design
Ogilvy South AfricaMilpark EducationMilpark Education WebsiteForm Follows Function
Ogilvy South AfricaAudi South AfricaAudi Driving ExperienceExperience Vorsprung for Yourself
McCann JoburgSA HeartGeneralCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
COMMUNITIES
Social Communities
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Machine_Spotify AfricaSpotifySpotify Gaming Nigeria
LevergyNedbankGeneralYa Rona House
365 Digital MediaOld KhakiOnline storeStrategic Storytelling: Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue.
Ogilvy South AfricaWe The People South AfricaBill Of Tweets Social#BillOfTweets
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC BrandYour Ma Se KFC
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
Juno MediaChicken LickenGeneralCraved by Fans. Crowned by Culture
Accenture SongKotexGeneralDay 28
Mbuso MediaUMLAZI MEGA CITYGeneralMAKA ENZO
MullenLowe South AfricaLEGO South AfricaLEGO South AfricaBrick by Brick
Digitas LiqouriceUnileverGeneralClash of the Curries
HaveYouHeard GroupToyotaGeneralThe Toyota Gaming Engine
Matriarch MarketingPepsiCoPepsiCo Power of OneSiyanqoba Stokvel Club - Winning Together
Oliver MarketingUnileverCleanipediaCountdown To Clean
Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
365 Digital MediaOld KhakiOnline storeOld Khaki: Building Community, Driving Revenue Through Authentic TikTok UGC.
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaWindhoek BeerDry January
Social Media Campaigns
Expand AgencySir FruitGeneralSir Fruit HomeGrown
Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralThe Big Chicken Dilemma
Retroviral & T+W & GridShowmax.comGeneralShowmax.com Premier League Stunt
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaComic Con AfricaKFC Sauce Code
Saatchi & SaatchiOreoGeneralOreo Our Way
Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralIt's the little things
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe Fintervention
ClockworkCrocs ZAGeneral#Croctober2024
Accenture SongMarmiteGeneralThe Marmite Smear Campaign
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
MullenLowe South AfricaSunlightSunlight Laundry Bar Soap#DropYourBarWithSunlight
MullenLowe South AfricaKnorrKnorr All - in - One Vegetable BouillonGreen Gursha
McCann JoburgSteersMighty King Steer BurgerCoalition Is Here
Media24Daily SunGeneralBra Lucas and the UFO conspiracy
Halo AdvertisingPineappleInsuranceThe Out Of Oﬃce Out Of Home
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralFinding Lesotho
Digitas LiquoriceSouth African Tourism - SATTourismGimme Summer
Oliver MarketingUnileverCleanipediaCountdown To Clean
Online Video Channels
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralBeyond The Sea
Ogilvy South AfricaVodacom FoundationBright Sky SA appWhen you see it
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
Media24Daily SunGeneralVoxPop, WhatsApp & Web Polls
Inﬂuencer Marketing
Machine_PepsiCoSASKOThe Taste of Freedom
The MediaShopDebonairsGeneralDebonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap
Ogilvy South AfricaPepGeneralDry & Detect Towel
LevergyNedbankGeneralYa Rona House
Ogilvy South AfricaGates Foundation#ForeverWena#ForeverWena
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SAGeneral#ShouldAGottaVivo
ClockworkCrocs ZAGeneral#Croctober2024
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralNedbank Money Warnings
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisMcDonald's South AfricaGeneralMake Happy Happen with Grimace
MullenLowe South AfricaSunlightSunlight Laundry Bar Soap#DropYourBarWithSunlight
TenacityFoneYamSmartphone Device RentalFoneYam Awareness
Special Eﬀects Media SATakalani SesameGeneralTakalani Sesame Bond Through Play Inﬂuencer Campaign
RogerwilcoMomentumGeneralBruised Ego
McCann JoburgL'Oreal South Africa HoldingsGarnier And Maybelline New YorkLive-Selling On TikTok
Nethwork BBDOHimalaya Wellness South AfricaPersonal Care & Pharma RangeA Love Story That Got Everyone Talking
Nethwork BBDOMercedes-Benz South AfricaV-ClassKeep Them Guessing
Oliver MarketingUnileverCleanipediaCountdown To Clean
Social Media Innovation
Ogilvy South AfricaWe The People South AfricaBill Of Tweets Social#BillOfTweets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
McCann JoburgL'Oreal South Africa HoldingsGarnier And Maybelline New YorkLive-Selling On TikTok
CHANNELS
Paid Search Marketing
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
The MediaShopNedbankGeneralSavings and Investments Reality Check
The MediaShopTelkomGeneralTelkom Consumer Winter Campaign
Penquin AirtimeSuzukiGeneralThe ROI Rocket: From Sports Car to Supersonic Jet
Mark1NTT DataVariousRedeﬁning B2B Lead Generation
CorrelateGoSolrGoSolrSearching for the Sun
Search Engine Optimisation
Lucid Performance MediaInverrocheGinTransforming Inverroche Gin's Digital Footprint: A Six-Month SEO Success Story
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa websiteSupercharging VW’s Growth Engine
RogerwilcoStellenbosch UniversityGeneralThe S.E.O in G.E.O
Display Advertising
Ebony+IvoryinvestSA GautengGeneralPartners Connect
Ogilvy South AfricaCoronationGeneralLife Taxes You
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe Fintervention
Carbon1ToyotaHiluxSustainable Programmatic Power
Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesGeneralHeineken Beer Category Activation
Mark1SatrixBrandDemocratising Investment
Native Advertising
M&C Saatchi AbelMr DGeneralMr D Elections
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
Online Video Series
So InteractiveLiveWell by ZurichGeneralLivewell - If Campaign
M&C Saatchi AbelMr DGeneralMr D Elections
Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralIt's the little things
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankCorporate and Investment BankingWe Believe in Here
AnomalyPayﬂexGeneralPay in Phree
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralThe Signwriter
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna CiderNeat
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
Futureborn®Hi-TecOriginal Since RangeRun Through Time
PromiseAfriSam + AfroBoutiqueGeneralProtective Hairstyles
Content Marketing Strategy
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
PromiseAfriSam + AfroBoutiqueGeneralProtective Hairstyles
Social Paid Advertising
The MediaShopDebonairsGeneralDebonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
Ebony+Ivory & Oryx+CrakeBrand South Africa/ Brand SAGeneral30 Years of Democracy
Ogilvy South AfricaCoronationGeneralLife Taxes You
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralThe Signwriter
AnomalyPayﬂexGeneralPay in Phree
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
HumanzMTN MoMoGeneralMTN App Adoption
PHD MediaLay'sGeneralLay's Flavours of the World
Juno MediaChicken LickenGeneralIt’s the little things that satisfy us most
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralFinding Lesotho
M&C Saatchi AbelMTN South AfricaMTN BrandCarpe DM
Innovative use of Media Planning
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesGeneralHeineken Beer Category Activation
MediamarkHyundai South AfricaGeneralHyundai Grand CRETA – Game of Sevens
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
Expand AgencySir FruitGeneralSir Fruit - Monster Dance Party
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
Use of Programmatic Media
365 Digital MediaGeewizGeewiz Online StoreProgrammatic Powerhouse: How Geewiz Leveraged Al and Dynamic Feeds for a 2,491%
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Vicinity MediaMzanzi MagicTelevision SeriesInnovative WeatherTrac Technology and Location Precision Bring Queen Modjadji’s Legendary Reign to Life on DOOH
EskimiMcDonald'sGrimace milkshakeShaking things up with the McDonald’s milkshake campaign
Omnicom Media GroupNissanNavaraPrecision Meets Intelligence
Carbon1ToyotaGeneralSustainable Programmatic Power
Digital Installations & Activations
Machine_CotyRimmel Lasting Finish 35HR FoundationBeauty in Real Time
ClockworkDisney+GeneralThe Bear Joburg Experience
Oliver MarketingUnileverAxeAXE x Comic Con Africa 2024
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamiﬁcation
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
Duke AdvertisingBURGER KING SOUTH AFRICAGeneralBurger King Election Campaign
Rainmaker MediaNiveaGeneralSixty60 In App Credit Competition
The Odd NumberTymeBankGeneralA Million Reasons
Channel Innovation
Machine_CotyRimmel Lasting Finish 35HR FoundationBeauty in Real Time
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary SAVA
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Vicinity MediaLay'sLay's chipsGame-on technology unlocks real-time omnichannel innovation
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralNedbank Money Warnings
RogerwilcoStellenbosch UniversityGeneralThe S.E.O in G.E.O
Meta MediaMediclinicER24Save The Number
Campaign / Microsites
Techsys DigitalMomentumGeneralShe Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralYouth Honours Board
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
VML South AfricaUnilever South AfricaGeneralReal Beauty Generation
Futureborn®Hi-TecOriginal Since RangeRun Through Time
Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
Ogilvy South AfricaGates Foundation#ForeverWena#ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisSloomWhatsapp BotSloom NapBot
Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
ClockworkADASAGeneralDid I hear that?
ClockworkADASAGeneralOn repeat
McCann JoburgSA HeartGeneralCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
Interactive Mixed Media
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (ABInBev)GeneralThe 63 Second Final
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralBeyond The Sea
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateCadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaGeneral“Give a little thanks“ Festive 2024
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
iProspectCastle LightGeneralCastle Light Battle of the Billboards
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaWindhoek BeerDry January
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
Artiﬁcial Intelligence
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
One Over OneParkerGeneralSignature Sounds
Techsys DigitalMomentumGeneralShe Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
VML South AfricaUnilever South AfricaGeneralReal Beauty Generation
StarcomCadbury Dairy MilkCadbury Dairy Milk Festive RangeCadbury Generosity
McCann JoburgSA HeartGeneralCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
Standard BankStandard BankGeneralAI Powered Music Ads
PUBLISHING
Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Media24News24GeneralNews24
Media24Daily SunGeneralMass Audience Distribution
Media24Daily SunGeneralA Re Buwe - 2024 May Elections Coverage
Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
Machine_SanlamSanlam Group DigimagClient Whisperer
Email Newsletters & Marketing
Machine_SanlamGeneralThe Power of Small Changes
BizcommunityBizcommunity.comBiz Marketing & Media Daily NewsletterSince 2001
Social Media Content & Campaigns
Accenture SongMarmiteGeneralThe Marmite Smear Campaign
Duke AdvertisingTHE BEVERAGE COMPANY PROPRIETARY LIMITEDJiVEMy JiVE. My Hood.
Media24Daily SunGeneralWhatsApp Channel
Primedia Broadcasting947General947 School Invasion 2024
The Odd NumberNewzroom AfrikaGeneral5 Years of News, from A to Z
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
Media24News24GeneralWASTE LAND | Mogale City sewage disaster sees faeces-laden river water testing 100 times above legal limit
Media24News24GeneralThe Murray Murders: Unravelling the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaGeneralSupercharging VW’s Growth Engine
Video Content & Campaigns
Media24News24GeneralNo Place to Call Home
Media24News24GeneralOn the Road: A News24 countrywide elections tour
Media24News24GeneralVIDEO SERIES | R300m down the drain as Mogale City's faecal fallout worsen
Primedia BroadcastingEyewitness NewsEyewitness NewsTrapped by loyalty, bound by blood: the gangster code in South Africa
Primedia BroadcastingEyewitness NewsEyewitness NewsElection Stories across the Nine Provinces
Media24Daily SunGeneralVideo News Reporting
Live Event Content
Media24News24GeneralOn the Record
Media24News24GeneralWATCH LIVE | Join News24 for the latest coverage of the 2024 elections
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (ABInBev)GeneralThe 63 Second Final
ClockworkDisney+GeneralThe Bear Joburg Experience
Media24Daily SunGeneral2024 May Elections Live Coverage
Primedia BroadcastingKfm 94.5GeneralGalaxy KDay 2024
Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
2StoriesWilling & AbelGeneralHopeful conversations that challenge perspectives
East Coast RadioEast Coast RadioGeneralAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe – Season 2
Publisher Innovation
Media24News24GeneralVISUAL INVESTIGATION | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder
Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia+GeneralPrimedia+
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FMTrue Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe podcastTrue Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe – Season 2
The Odd NumberNewzroom AfrikaGeneral5 Years of News, from A to Z
CAMPAIGN
Digital Campaign Strategy
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaLunchtime DealsKFC Block Booked
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Mobile Campaign
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisSloomWhatsapp BotSloom NapBot
PromiseAfriSam + AfroBoutiqueGeneralProtective Hairstyles
Best Use of Data
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaGeneralKFC Block Booked
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Vicinity MediaWoolworthsWoolworths Kids ClothingGlobal ﬁrst measurement analytics and targeting tools revolutionise omnichannel campaign metrics and decision making
Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesGeneralHeineken Beer Category Activation
Rainmaker MediaThe Shoprite GroupCheckers LiquorShopCheckers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Predictive Audience
FuturetechSanoﬁ / EhticaTelfastTelfast: Bridging Digital & In-Store Success
FuturetechHeineken BeveragesGeneralAI-Driven Personalization for Amstel Radler
CorrelateBed Bath HomeBed Bath HomeHospitality Checks Out Online
The Odd NumberTymeBankGeneralA Million Reasons
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaPepGeneralDry & Detect Towel
Ogilvy South AfricaCadbury South AfricaCadbury Dairy Milk ChocolateHide them with Love Mzansi
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SAGeneral#ShouldAGottaVivo
Joe PublicNedbankYouthXYouth Honours Board
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe Fintervention
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralNedbank Money Warnings
Futureborn®Hi-TecOriginal Since RangeRun Through Time
Break Through on a Budget
The MediaShopSA HeartGeneralSA Heart: Check My Beat
M&C Saatchi AbelMr DGeneralMr D Elections
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Accenture SongMarmiteGeneralThe Marmite Smear Campaign
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
ClockworkByron Thomas PropertiesGeneralHomes Need Pets
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
iKhokhaiKhokhaGeneralJabu Atchar
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaWindhoek BeerDry January
Branded Content
Retroviral & T+W & GridShowmax.comGeneralShowmax.com Premier League Stunt
Joe PublicChicken LickenGeneralIt's the little things
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (ABInBev)GeneralThe 63 Second Final
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
Accenture SongMarmiteGeneralThe Marmite Smear Campaign
CRAFT
Craft - Marketing Copywriting
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCTTITLE
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
M&C Saatchi AbelMr DGeneralMr D Elections
Ogilvy South AfricaCoronationGeneralLife Taxes You
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Cider#TryJanuary
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna CiderNeat
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisCity Lodge HotelsCity Lodge HotelsSave Our Stay (SOS)
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
ClockworkADASAGeneralDid I hear that?
VML South AfricaStandard BankBanking securityFraud is no Fairy Tale
Craft - Research
Joe PublicNedbankYouthXYouth Honours Board
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Craft - Interface Design
InjoziHeinekenGeneralSAVA
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
Futureborn®Hi-TecOriginal Since RangeRun Through Time
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
Techsys DigitalMomentumGeneralShe Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
InjoziHeinekenGeneralSAVA
VML South AfricaUnilever South AfricaGeneralReal Beauty Generation
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
McCann JoburgSA HeartGeneralCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Craft - Strategy
Machine_CotyRimmel Lasting Finish 35HR FoundationBeauty In Real Time
Ogilvy South AfricaGates FoundationGeneral#ForeverWena
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SAGeneral#ShouldAGottaVivo
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralBank Your Time
MullenLowe South AfricaSunlightSunlight Laundry Bar Soap#DropYourBarWithSunlight
MullenLowe South AfricaKnorrKnorr All - in - One Vegetable BouillonGreen Gursha
MullenLowe South AfricaSpekkoSpekko Rice7 Days 7 Ways
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
Craft - UX
InjoziHeinekenGeneralSAVA
MakeReignClicksHealth & BeautyClicks App
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
So InteractiveLiveWell by ZurichGeneralLiveWell - If Campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SAGeneralLife on the Mind
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SANew T-CrossGo Your Way
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen SAGeneral#VWDezemba Fan Finale
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralThe Signwriter
Accenture SongNational Sea Rescue InstituteGeneralWherever you are, we are
VML South AfricaMondelezGeneralThe Lunch Bar Man
Futureborn®Hi-TecOriginal Since RangeRun Through Time
The Odd NumberNewzroom AfrikaGeneral5 Years of News, from A to Z
Craft - Social Media Community Management
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC South AfricaKFC BrandYour Ma Se KFC
VML South AfricaNando'sGeneralVoice of the People
NerdwareThe South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL)Public awarenessWhen Snow Fell on the N3: A Rare South African Crisis
Craft - Digital Media
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
ClockworkJaecooGeneralHow we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
Media24Daily SunGeneralTrapped in Gomora
The Odd NumberTymeBankGeneralA Million Reasons
Craft - Use of Sound
Joe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaGeneralScarred
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralThe Undercover Ad
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankGeneralTrack Your Racks
Ogilvy South AfricaSAB (ABInBev)GeneralThe 63 Second Reminder
Joe PublicNedbankGeneralThe Signwriter
TBWA\ Hunt LascarisMcDonald's South AfricaGrimace ShakeMake Happy Happen with Grimace
McCann JoburgSA HeartGeneralCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
Craft - Interactive Design
MakeReignAddPayGeneralAddPay
Craft - Voice Experience Design
One Over OneParkerGeneralSignature Sounds
Craft - Digital Content Marketing
M&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankCorporate and Investment BankingWe Believe in Here
Accenture SongSanlamGeneralThe F-Show
VML South AfricaMondelezLunch BarThe Lunch Bar Man
HaveYouHeard GroupToyotaToyota BrandThe Toyota Gaming Engine
SPECIAL HONOURS
Best Digital Student
AGENCY / SCHOOLNAME
IIE-VegaDanielle Nakan-Sage
IIE-VegaLaeeqah Cassim
IIE-VegaAbia Bosman, Emma Clough, Isabel Pinnock, Zané Witte
IIE VegaBrian Khayalethu, Brighton Ncube
IIE-VegaKierra Theunissen
Red and Yellow Creative School of BusinessIsabella Gray
Red and Yellow Creative School of BusinessKhomotso Neo Mothudi
Red and Yellow Creative School of BusinessRuby Dixon
IIE-VegaEster Terblanche
IIE VegaDylan van Niekerk
IIE VegaErin Maschek
IIE VegaKeotlotlile Tlhabanelo
IIE VegaGene van Aswegen
IIE VegaMarisha Roberts
IIE VegaKarindi Smit
Digital Rising Star
RetroviralKgothatso Maditse
Instinctif Partners AfricaKenneth Mokgabudi
The Odd NumberSibuyiselwe Nhlangwini
Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry
AGENCYBRANDPRODUCT / TITLE
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvyOG CTA ,the Groundbreaking and Largest Digital & Technology Learnership Academy Aimed at Transforming Our Industry
VodaMediaEaziadsA Bespoke Digital Learning Program
Pixel for Purpose
Ogilvy South AfricaPepDry & Detect Towel
Ogilvy South AfricaGates Foundation#ForeverWena
Joe PublicNedbankYouth Honours Board
Accenture SongSanlamThe F Show
Joe PublicNedbankMoney Warnings
VodacomEaziadsA Bespoke Digital Learning Program
McCann JoburgSA HeartCheck My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
Oliver MarketingUnileverLIFEBUOY — GLOBAL HANDWASHING DAY 2024 H FOR HANDWASHING: HLUBI THE HAPPY HANDWASHING HIPPO
Oliver MarketingUnileverExpress Yourself in 100 Colours
PromiseAfriSam + AfroBoutiqueProtective Hairstyles

IAB SA will be introducing the inaugural Bookmarks Rankings in 2025, providing a definitive performance benchmark across agencies, publishers, and brands in the digital space. Between 15 August and 19 September, agencies will have the opportunity to update their credits via the Loeries portal. Rankings will be released in mid-November 2025, providing long-term recognition of creative consistency and campaign effectiveness.

Read more: advertising, awards, KFC, Nedbank, finalists, Bookmark Awards, IAB, publishing
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz