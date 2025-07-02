All the 2025 Bookmark Award Finalists

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Bookmark Awards, kicking off the second round of judging to celebrate the most impactful digital work shaping the future of South Africa’s creative industry.

These selected front-runners represent the full spectrum of the digital economy, from emerging talent and new platforms to legacy brands that are driving forward-thinking ideas.

Campaigns leading the pack

This year’s finalists span a powerful mix of industry heavyweights and digital disruptors, from KFC, Cadbury, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Clicks, City Lodge Hotels, Audi South Africa, Spotify, PepsiCo, Showmax, Sanlam, Volkswagen, Toyota, and McDonald’s, to rising digital startups, niche publishers like Bizcommunity, and purpose-led campaigns.

PLATFORMS Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Beyond Agency The Manor General Welcome to The Manor Expand Agency Sir Fruit General Sir Fruit Website design Ogilvy South Africa Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra A Visual Symphony The Standard Bank of South Africa Standard Bank CIB Website CIB Website Redesign Anomaly Payﬂex General Payﬂex Brand Website Red Rocket South Africa Red Rocket General Force of Nature MakeReign AddPay General AddPay E-Commerce Sites Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa General Experience Vorsprung for Yourself Public Service & NPO Platforms The MediaShop SA Heart General SA Heart: Check My Beat Ogilvy South Africa Gates Foundation #ForeverWena #ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs Ogilvy South Africa City of Cape Town CCT App DeafSA SOS Upgrade Ogilvy South Africa We The People South Africa Bill Of Tweets Social #BillOfTweets Software, Services & Platforms Faith & Fear, Retroviral & MSL Profmed General FinDR Mobile Apps Ogilvy South Africa City of Cape Town CCT App DeafSA SOS Upgrade MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Mobile Sites Injozi Heineken General SAVA Ogilvy South Africa ThisIsCapeTown Website Going Mobile TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) MakeReign AddPay General AddPay Games INJOZI Design Heineken General SAVA Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa KFC Beyond The Sea Sea Monster Entertainment Aware.org General RoVille Rescue: Lost Items #MakersOfTomorrow Challenge Platform Innovation Techsys Digital Momentum General She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred Injozi Heineken General SAVA Halo Advertising Talent 10 General The Elevator Pitch Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa Comic Con Africa KFC Sauce Code Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) VML South Africa Unilever South Africa General Real Beauty Generation MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Faith & Fear, Retroviral and MSL Profmed General FinDR (pronounced ﬁnder) Employee Experience Platform Artifact Advertising Nedbank Employee Experience Internal Comms Platform Nedbank The Playground Lobengula Advertising The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited General Achieva Lobengula Advertising The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited General Blue Squad Internal Business Platform Machine_ Sanlam General Client Whisperer Customer Experience Design Ogilvy South Africa Milpark Education Milpark Education Website Form Follows Function Ogilvy South Africa Audi South Africa Audi Driving Experience Experience Vorsprung for Yourself McCann Joburg SA Heart General Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks MakeReign AddPay General AddPay MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App COMMUNITIES Social Communities AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Machine_ Spotify Africa Spotify Spotify Gaming Nigeria Levergy Nedbank General Ya Rona House 365 Digital Media Old Khaki Online store Strategic Storytelling: Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue. Ogilvy South Africa We The People South Africa Bill Of Tweets Social #BillOfTweets Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa KFC Brand Your Ma Se KFC TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man Juno Media Chicken Licken General Craved by Fans. Crowned by Culture Accenture Song Kotex General Day 28 Mbuso Media UMLAZI MEGA CITY General MAKA ENZO MullenLowe South Africa LEGO South Africa LEGO South Africa Brick by Brick Digitas Liqourice Unilever General Clash of the Curries HaveYouHeard Group Toyota General The Toyota Gaming Engine Matriarch Marketing PepsiCo PepsiCo Power of One Siyanqoba Stokvel Club - Winning Together Oliver Marketing Unilever Cleanipedia Countdown To Clean Use of User-Generated Content (UGC) 365 Digital Media Old Khaki Online store Old Khaki: Building Community, Driving Revenue Through Authentic TikTok UGC. TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Windhoek Beer Dry January Social Media Campaigns Expand Agency Sir Fruit General Sir Fruit HomeGrown Joe Public Chicken Licken General The Big Chicken Dilemma Retroviral & T+W & Grid Showmax.com General Showmax.com Premier League Stunt Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa Comic Con Africa KFC Sauce Code Saatchi & Saatchi Oreo General Oreo Our Way Joe Public Chicken Licken General It's the little things Accenture Song Sanlam General The Fintervention Clockwork Crocs ZA General #Croctober2024 Accenture Song Marmite General The Marmite Smear Campaign VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man MullenLowe South Africa Sunlight Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap #DropYourBarWithSunlight MullenLowe South Africa Knorr Knorr All - in - One Vegetable Bouillon Green Gursha McCann Joburg Steers Mighty King Steer Burger Coalition Is Here Media24 Daily Sun General Bra Lucas and the UFO conspiracy Halo Advertising Pineapple Insurance The Out Of Oﬃce Out Of Home Joe Public Nedbank General Finding Lesotho Digitas Liquorice South African Tourism - SAT Tourism Gimme Summer Oliver Marketing Unilever Cleanipedia Countdown To Clean Online Video Channels Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General Beyond The Sea Ogilvy South Africa Vodacom Foundation Bright Sky SA app When you see it Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names Media24 Daily Sun General VoxPop, WhatsApp & Web Polls Inﬂuencer Marketing Machine_ PepsiCo SASKO The Taste of Freedom The MediaShop Debonairs General Debonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap Ogilvy South Africa Pep General Dry & Detect Towel Levergy Nedbank General Ya Rona House Ogilvy South Africa Gates Foundation #ForeverWena #ForeverWena Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA General #ShouldAGottaVivo Clockwork Crocs ZA General #Croctober2024 Joe Public Nedbank General Nedbank Money Warnings TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris McDonald's South Africa General Make Happy Happen with Grimace MullenLowe South Africa Sunlight Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap #DropYourBarWithSunlight Tenacity FoneYam Smartphone Device Rental FoneYam Awareness Special Eﬀects Media SA Takalani Sesame General Takalani Sesame Bond Through Play Inﬂuencer Campaign Rogerwilco Momentum General Bruised Ego McCann Joburg L'Oreal South Africa Holdings Garnier And Maybelline New York Live-Selling On TikTok Nethwork BBDO Himalaya Wellness South Africa Personal Care & Pharma Range A Love Story That Got Everyone Talking Nethwork BBDO Mercedes-Benz South Africa V-Class Keep Them Guessing Oliver Marketing Unilever Cleanipedia Countdown To Clean Social Media Innovation Ogilvy South Africa We The People South Africa Bill Of Tweets Social #BillOfTweets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube McCann Joburg L'Oreal South Africa Holdings Garnier And Maybelline New York Live-Selling On TikTok CHANNELS Paid Search Marketing AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE The MediaShop Nedbank General Savings and Investments Reality Check The MediaShop Telkom General Telkom Consumer Winter Campaign Penquin Airtime Suzuki General The ROI Rocket: From Sports Car to Supersonic Jet Mark1 NTT Data Various Redeﬁning B2B Lead Generation Correlate GoSolr GoSolr Searching for the Sun Search Engine Optimisation Lucid Performance Media Inverroche Gin Transforming Inverroche Gin's Digital Footprint: A Six-Month SEO Success Story Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Volkswagen South Africa website Supercharging VW’s Growth Engine Rogerwilco Stellenbosch University General The S.E.O in G.E.O Display Advertising Ebony+Ivory investSA Gauteng General Partners Connect Ogilvy South Africa Coronation General Life Taxes You Accenture Song Sanlam General The Fintervention Carbon1 Toyota Hilux Sustainable Programmatic Power Honest Marketing Heineken Beverages General Heineken Beer Category Activation Mark1 Satrix Brand Democratising Investment Native Advertising M&C Saatchi Abel Mr D General Mr D Elections Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Online Video Series So Interactive LiveWell by Zurich General Livewell - If Campaign M&C Saatchi Abel Mr D General Mr D Elections Joe Public Chicken Licken General It's the little things M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking We Believe in Here Anomaly Payﬂex General Pay in Phree Joe Public Nedbank General The Signwriter TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider Neat VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man Futureborn® Hi-Tec Original Since Range Run Through Time Promise AfriSam + AfroBoutique General Protective Hairstyles Content Marketing Strategy M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Promise AfriSam + AfroBoutique General Protective Hairstyles Social Paid Advertising The MediaShop Debonairs General Debonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad Ebony+Ivory & Oryx+Crake Brand South Africa/ Brand SA General 30 Years of Democracy Ogilvy South Africa Coronation General Life Taxes You Joe Public Nedbank General The Signwriter Anomaly Payﬂex General Pay in Phree Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Humanz MTN MoMo General MTN App Adoption PHD Media Lay's General Lay's Flavours of the World Juno Media Chicken Licken General It’s the little things that satisfy us most Joe Public Nedbank General Finding Lesotho M&C Saatchi Abel MTN South Africa MTN Brand Carpe DM Innovative use of Media Planning M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Honest Marketing Heineken Beverages General Heineken Beer Category Activation Mediamark Hyundai South Africa General Hyundai Grand CRETA – Game of Sevens Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Expand Agency Sir Fruit General Sir Fruit - Monster Dance Party Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked Use of Programmatic Media 365 Digital Media Geewiz Geewiz Online Store Programmatic Powerhouse: How Geewiz Leveraged Al and Dynamic Feeds for a 2,491% M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Vicinity Media Mzanzi Magic Television Series Innovative WeatherTrac Technology and Location Precision Bring Queen Modjadji’s Legendary Reign to Life on DOOH Eskimi McDonald's Grimace milkshake Shaking things up with the McDonald’s milkshake campaign Omnicom Media Group Nissan Navara Precision Meets Intelligence Carbon1 Toyota General Sustainable Programmatic Power Digital Installations & Activations Machine_ Coty Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Beauty in Real Time Clockwork Disney+ General The Bear Joburg Experience Oliver Marketing Unilever Axe AXE x Comic Con Africa 2024 Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamiﬁcation Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time Duke Advertising BURGER KING SOUTH AFRICA General Burger King Election Campaign Rainmaker Media Nivea General Sixty60 In App Credit Competition The Odd Number TymeBank General A Million Reasons Channel Innovation Machine_ Coty Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Beauty in Real Time Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary SAVA Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Vicinity Media Lay's Lay's chips Game-on technology unlocks real-time omnichannel innovation Joe Public Nedbank General Nedbank Money Warnings Rogerwilco Stellenbosch University General The S.E.O in G.E.O Meta Media Mediclinic ER24 Save The Number Campaign / Microsites Techsys Digital Momentum General She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt Joe Public Nedbank General Youth Honours Board Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man VML South Africa Unilever South Africa General Real Beauty Generation Futureborn® Hi-Tec Original Since Range Run Through Time Bots, Messaging and Dark Social Ogilvy South Africa Gates Foundation #ForeverWena #ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Sloom Whatsapp Bot Sloom NapBot Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Clockwork ADASA General Did I hear that? Clockwork ADASA General On repeat McCann Joburg SA Heart General Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks Interactive Mixed Media Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred Ogilvy South Africa SAB (ABInBev) General The 63 Second Final Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General Beyond The Sea Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa General “Give a little thanks“ Festive 2024 TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) iProspect Castle Light General Castle Light Battle of the Billboards TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Windhoek Beer Dry January EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS Artiﬁcial Intelligence AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE One Over One Parker General Signature Sounds Techsys Digital Momentum General She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad VML South Africa Unilever South Africa General Real Beauty Generation Starcom Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Dairy Milk Festive Range Cadbury Generosity McCann Joburg SA Heart General Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks Standard Bank Standard Bank General AI Powered Music Ads PUBLISHING Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal) AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Media24 News24 General News24 Media24 Daily Sun General Mass Audience Distribution Media24 Daily Sun General A Re Buwe - 2024 May Elections Coverage Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal) Machine_ Sanlam Sanlam Group Digimag Client Whisperer Email Newsletters & Marketing Machine_ Sanlam General The Power of Small Changes Bizcommunity Bizcommunity.com Biz Marketing & Media Daily Newsletter Since 2001 Social Media Content & Campaigns Accenture Song Marmite General The Marmite Smear Campaign Duke Advertising THE BEVERAGE COMPANY PROPRIETARY LIMITED JiVE My JiVE. Media24 Daily Sun General WhatsApp Channel Primedia Broadcasting 947 General 947 School Invasion 2024 The Odd Number Newzroom Afrika General 5 Years of News, from A to Z Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns Media24 News24 General WASTE LAND | Mogale City sewage disaster sees faeces-laden river water testing 100 times above legal limit Media24 News24 General The Murray Murders: Unravelling the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa General Supercharging VW’s Growth Engine Video Content & Campaigns Media24 News24 General No Place to Call Home Media24 News24 General On the Road: A News24 countrywide elections tour Media24 News24 General VIDEO SERIES | R300m down the drain as Mogale City's faecal fallout worsen Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News Eyewitness News Trapped by loyalty, bound by blood: the gangster code in South Africa Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News Eyewitness News Election Stories across the Nine Provinces Media24 Daily Sun General Video News Reporting Live Event Content Media24 News24 General On the Record Media24 News24 General WATCH LIVE | Join News24 for the latest coverage of the 2024 elections Ogilvy South Africa SAB (ABInBev) General The 63 Second Final Clockwork Disney+ General The Bear Joburg Experience Media24 Daily Sun General 2024 May Elections Live Coverage Primedia Broadcasting Kfm 94.5 General Galaxy KDay 2024 Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred 2Stories Willing & Abel General Hopeful conversations that challenge perspectives East Coast Radio East Coast Radio General African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe – Season 2 Publisher Innovation Media24 News24 General VISUAL INVESTIGATION | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder Primedia Broadcasting Primedia+ General Primedia+ Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe podcast True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe – Season 2 The Odd Number Newzroom Afrika General 5 Years of News, from A to Z CAMPAIGN Digital Campaign Strategy AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa Lunchtime Deals KFC Block Booked M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Mobile Campaign Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Sloom Whatsapp Bot Sloom NapBot Promise AfriSam + AfroBoutique General Protective Hairstyles Best Use of Data Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa General KFC Block Booked M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Vicinity Media Woolworths Woolworths Kids Clothing Global ﬁrst measurement analytics and targeting tools revolutionise omnichannel campaign metrics and decision making Honest Marketing Heineken Beverages General Heineken Beer Category Activation Rainmaker Media The Shoprite Group Checkers LiquorShop Checkers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Predictive Audience Futuretech Sanoﬁ / Ehtica Telfast Telfast: Bridging Digital & In-Store Success Futuretech Heineken Beverages General AI-Driven Personalization for Amstel Radler Correlate Bed Bath Home Bed Bath Home Hospitality Checks Out Online The Odd Number TymeBank General A Million Reasons Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Ogilvy South Africa Pep General Dry & Detect Towel Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury South Africa Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Hide them with Love Mzansi M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA General #ShouldAGottaVivo Joe Public Nedbank YouthX Youth Honours Board TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) Accenture Song Sanlam General The Fintervention Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time Joe Public Nedbank General Nedbank Money Warnings Futureborn® Hi-Tec Original Since Range Run Through Time Break Through on a Budget The MediaShop SA Heart General SA Heart: Check My Beat M&C Saatchi Abel Mr D General Mr D Elections M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Accenture Song Marmite General The Marmite Smear Campaign TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) Clockwork Byron Thomas Properties General Homes Need Pets Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube iKhokha iKhokha General Jabu Atchar TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Windhoek Beer Dry January Branded Content Retroviral & T+W & Grid Showmax.com General Showmax.com Premier League Stunt Joe Public Chicken Licken General It's the little things Ogilvy South Africa SAB (ABInBev) General The 63 Second Final Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Accenture Song Marmite General The Marmite Smear Campaign CRAFT Craft - Marketing Copywriting AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT TITLE Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred M&C Saatchi Abel Mr D General Mr D Elections Ogilvy South Africa Coronation General Life Taxes You TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider #TryJanuary TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Heineken Beverages South Africa Savanna Cider Neat TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotels City Lodge Hotels Save Our Stay (SOS) Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Clockwork ADASA General Did I hear that? VML South Africa Standard Bank Banking security Fraud is no Fairy Tale Craft - Research Joe Public Nedbank YouthX Youth Honours Board MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Craft - Interface Design Injozi Heineken General SAVA VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man MakeReign AddPay General AddPay Futureborn® Hi-Tec Original Since Range Run Through Time MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation Techsys Digital Momentum General She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt Injozi Heineken General SAVA VML South Africa Unilever South Africa General Real Beauty Generation MakeReign AddPay General AddPay McCann Joburg SA Heart General Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Craft - Strategy Machine_ Coty Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Beauty In Real Time Ogilvy South Africa Gates Foundation General #ForeverWena M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA General #ShouldAGottaVivo Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show Joe Public Nedbank General Bank Your Time MullenLowe South Africa Sunlight Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap #DropYourBarWithSunlight MullenLowe South Africa Knorr Knorr All - in - One Vegetable Bouillon Green Gursha MullenLowe South Africa Spekko Spekko Rice 7 Days 7 Ways MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App Craft - UX Injozi Heineken General SAVA MakeReign Clicks Health & Beauty Clicks App MakeReign AddPay General AddPay Craft - Online Video/Moving Image So Interactive LiveWell by Zurich General LiveWell - If Campaign Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA General Life on the Mind Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA New T-Cross Go Your Way Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen SA General #VWDezemba Fan Finale Joe Public Nedbank General The Signwriter Accenture Song National Sea Rescue Institute General Wherever you are, we are VML South Africa Mondelez General The Lunch Bar Man Futureborn® Hi-Tec Original Since Range Run Through Time The Odd Number Newzroom Afrika General 5 Years of News, from A to Z Craft - Social Media Community Management Ogilvy South Africa KFC South Africa KFC Brand Your Ma Se KFC VML South Africa Nando's General Voice of the People Nerdware The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) Public awareness When Snow Fell on the N3: A Rare South African Crisis Craft - Digital Media M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad Clockwork Jaecoo General How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube Media24 Daily Sun General Trapped in Gomora The Odd Number TymeBank General A Million Reasons Craft - Use of Sound Joe Public Amnesty International South Africa General Scarred M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General The Undercover Ad M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank General Track Your Racks Ogilvy South Africa SAB (ABInBev) General The 63 Second Reminder Joe Public Nedbank General The Signwriter TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris McDonald's South Africa Grimace Shake Make Happy Happen with Grimace McCann Joburg SA Heart General Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks Craft - Interactive Design MakeReign AddPay General AddPay Craft - Voice Experience Design One Over One Parker General Signature Sounds Craft - Digital Content Marketing M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking We Believe in Here Accenture Song Sanlam General The F-Show VML South Africa Mondelez Lunch Bar The Lunch Bar Man HaveYouHeard Group Toyota Toyota Brand The Toyota Gaming Engine SPECIAL HONOURS Best Digital Student AGENCY / SCHOOL NAME IIE-Vega Danielle Nakan-Sage IIE-Vega Laeeqah Cassim IIE-Vega Abia Bosman, Emma Clough, Isabel Pinnock, Zané Witte IIE Vega Brian Khayalethu, Brighton Ncube IIE-Vega Kierra Theunissen Red and Yellow Creative School of Business Isabella Gray Red and Yellow Creative School of Business Khomotso Neo Mothudi Red and Yellow Creative School of Business Ruby Dixon IIE-Vega Ester Terblanche IIE Vega Dylan van Niekerk IIE Vega Erin Maschek IIE Vega Keotlotlile Tlhabanelo IIE Vega Gene van Aswegen IIE Vega Marisha Roberts IIE Vega Karindi Smit Digital Rising Star Retroviral Kgothatso Maditse Instinctif Partners Africa Kenneth Mokgabudi The Odd Number Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry AGENCY BRAND PRODUCT / TITLE Ogilvy South Africa Ogilvy OG CTA ,the Groundbreaking and Largest Digital & Technology Learnership Academy Aimed at Transforming Our Industry VodaMedia Eaziads A Bespoke Digital Learning Program Pixel for Purpose Ogilvy South Africa Pep Dry & Detect Towel Ogilvy South Africa Gates Foundation #ForeverWena Joe Public Nedbank Youth Honours Board Accenture Song Sanlam The F Show Joe Public Nedbank Money Warnings Vodacom Eaziads A Bespoke Digital Learning Program McCann Joburg SA Heart Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks Oliver Marketing Unilever LIFEBUOY — GLOBAL HANDWASHING DAY 2024 H FOR HANDWASHING: HLUBI THE HAPPY HANDWASHING HIPPO Oliver Marketing Unilever Express Yourself in 100 Colours Promise AfriSam + AfroBoutique Protective Hairstyles

IAB SA will be introducing the inaugural Bookmarks Rankings in 2025, providing a definitive performance benchmark across agencies, publishers, and brands in the digital space. Between 15 August and 19 September, agencies will have the opportunity to update their credits via the Loeries portal. Rankings will be released in mid-November 2025, providing long-term recognition of creative consistency and campaign effectiveness.