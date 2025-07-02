All the 2025 Bookmark Award Finalists
These selected front-runners represent the full spectrum of the digital economy, from emerging talent and new platforms to legacy brands that are driving forward-thinking ideas.
Campaigns leading the pack
This year’s finalists span a powerful mix of industry heavyweights and digital disruptors, from KFC, Cadbury, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Clicks, City Lodge Hotels, Audi South Africa, Spotify, PepsiCo, Showmax, Sanlam, Volkswagen, Toyota, and McDonald’s, to rising digital startups, niche publishers like Bizcommunity, and purpose-led campaigns.
|PLATFORMS
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Beyond Agency
|The Manor
|General
|Welcome to The Manor
|Expand Agency
|Sir Fruit
|General
|Sir Fruit Website design
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
|Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
|A Visual Symphony
|The Standard Bank of South Africa
|Standard Bank
|CIB Website
|CIB Website Redesign
|Anomaly
|Payﬂex
|General
|Payﬂex Brand Website
|Red Rocket South Africa
|Red Rocket
|General
|Force of Nature
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|E-Commerce Sites
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|General
|Experience Vorsprung for Yourself
|Public Service & NPO Platforms
|The MediaShop
|SA Heart
|General
|SA Heart: Check My Beat
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gates Foundation
|#ForeverWena
|#ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs
|Ogilvy South Africa
|City of Cape Town
|CCT App
|DeafSA SOS Upgrade
|Ogilvy South Africa
|We The People South Africa
|Bill Of Tweets Social
|#BillOfTweets
|Software, Services & Platforms
|Faith & Fear, Retroviral & MSL
|Profmed
|General
|FinDR
|Mobile Apps
|Ogilvy South Africa
|City of Cape Town
|CCT App
|DeafSA SOS Upgrade
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Mobile Sites
|Injozi
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|ThisIsCapeTown
|Website
|Going Mobile
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|Games
|INJOZI Design
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC
|Beyond The Sea
|Sea Monster Entertainment
|Aware.org
|General
|RoVille Rescue: Lost Items #MakersOfTomorrow Challenge
|Platform Innovation
|Techsys Digital
|Momentum
|General
|She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|Injozi
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|Halo Advertising
|Talent 10
|General
|The Elevator Pitch
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Comic Con Africa
|KFC Sauce Code
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|VML South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|General
|Real Beauty Generation
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Faith & Fear, Retroviral and MSL
|Profmed
|General
|FinDR (pronounced ﬁnder)
|Employee Experience Platform
|Artifact Advertising
|Nedbank
|Employee Experience Internal Comms Platform
|Nedbank The Playground
|Lobengula Advertising
|The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|General
|Achieva
|Lobengula Advertising
|The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|General
|Blue Squad
|Internal Business Platform
|Machine_
|Sanlam
|General
|Client Whisperer
|Customer Experience Design
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Milpark Education
|Milpark Education Website
|Form Follows Function
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Driving Experience
|Experience Vorsprung for Yourself
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|General
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|COMMUNITIES
|Social Communities
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa
|Spotify
|Spotify Gaming Nigeria
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|General
|Ya Rona House
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki
|Online store
|Strategic Storytelling: Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue.
|Ogilvy South Africa
|We The People South Africa
|Bill Of Tweets Social
|#BillOfTweets
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Brand
|Your Ma Se KFC
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|Juno Media
|Chicken Licken
|General
|Craved by Fans. Crowned by Culture
|Accenture Song
|Kotex
|General
|Day 28
|Mbuso Media
|UMLAZI MEGA CITY
|General
|MAKA ENZO
|MullenLowe South Africa
|LEGO South Africa
|LEGO South Africa
|Brick by Brick
|Digitas Liqourice
|Unilever
|General
|Clash of the Curries
|HaveYouHeard Group
|Toyota
|General
|The Toyota Gaming Engine
|Matriarch Marketing
|PepsiCo
|PepsiCo Power of One
|Siyanqoba Stokvel Club - Winning Together
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Cleanipedia
|Countdown To Clean
|Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki
|Online store
|Old Khaki: Building Community, Driving Revenue Through Authentic TikTok UGC.
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Windhoek Beer
|Dry January
|Social Media Campaigns
|Expand Agency
|Sir Fruit
|General
|Sir Fruit HomeGrown
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|The Big Chicken Dilemma
|Retroviral & T+W & Grid
|Showmax.com
|General
|Showmax.com Premier League Stunt
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Comic Con Africa
|KFC Sauce Code
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Oreo
|General
|Oreo Our Way
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|It's the little things
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The Fintervention
|Clockwork
|Crocs ZA
|General
|#Croctober2024
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|General
|The Marmite Smear Campaign
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Sunlight
|Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap
|#DropYourBarWithSunlight
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Knorr
|Knorr All - in - One Vegetable Bouillon
|Green Gursha
|McCann Joburg
|Steers
|Mighty King Steer Burger
|Coalition Is Here
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|Bra Lucas and the UFO conspiracy
|Halo Advertising
|Pineapple
|Insurance
|The Out Of Oﬃce Out Of Home
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Finding Lesotho
|Digitas Liquorice
|South African Tourism - SAT
|Tourism
|Gimme Summer
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Cleanipedia
|Countdown To Clean
|Online Video Channels
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|Beyond The Sea
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Vodacom Foundation
|Bright Sky SA app
|When you see it
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|VoxPop, WhatsApp & Web Polls
|Inﬂuencer Marketing
|Machine_
|PepsiCo
|SASKO
|The Taste of Freedom
|The MediaShop
|Debonairs
|General
|Debonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|General
|Dry & Detect Towel
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|General
|Ya Rona House
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gates Foundation
|#ForeverWena
|#ForeverWena
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|General
|#ShouldAGottaVivo
|Clockwork
|Crocs ZA
|General
|#Croctober2024
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Nedbank Money Warnings
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald's South Africa
|General
|Make Happy Happen with Grimace
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Sunlight
|Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap
|#DropYourBarWithSunlight
|Tenacity
|FoneYam
|Smartphone Device Rental
|FoneYam Awareness
|Special Eﬀects Media SA
|Takalani Sesame
|General
|Takalani Sesame Bond Through Play Inﬂuencer Campaign
|Rogerwilco
|Momentum
|General
|Bruised Ego
|McCann Joburg
|L'Oreal South Africa Holdings
|Garnier And Maybelline New York
|Live-Selling On TikTok
|Nethwork BBDO
|Himalaya Wellness South Africa
|Personal Care & Pharma Range
|A Love Story That Got Everyone Talking
|Nethwork BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|V-Class
|Keep Them Guessing
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Cleanipedia
|Countdown To Clean
|Social Media Innovation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|We The People South Africa
|Bill Of Tweets Social
|#BillOfTweets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|McCann Joburg
|L'Oreal South Africa Holdings
|Garnier And Maybelline New York
|Live-Selling On TikTok
|CHANNELS
|Paid Search Marketing
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|The MediaShop
|Nedbank
|General
|Savings and Investments Reality Check
|The MediaShop
|Telkom
|General
|Telkom Consumer Winter Campaign
|Penquin Airtime
|Suzuki
|General
|The ROI Rocket: From Sports Car to Supersonic Jet
|Mark1
|NTT Data
|Various
|Redeﬁning B2B Lead Generation
|Correlate
|GoSolr
|GoSolr
|Searching for the Sun
|Search Engine Optimisation
|Lucid Performance Media
|Inverroche
|Gin
|Transforming Inverroche Gin's Digital Footprint: A Six-Month SEO Success Story
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa website
|Supercharging VW’s Growth Engine
|Rogerwilco
|Stellenbosch University
|General
|The S.E.O in G.E.O
|Display Advertising
|Ebony+Ivory
|investSA Gauteng
|General
|Partners Connect
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Coronation
|General
|Life Taxes You
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The Fintervention
|Carbon1
|Toyota
|Hilux
|Sustainable Programmatic Power
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Heineken Beer Category Activation
|Mark1
|Satrix
|Brand
|Democratising Investment
|Native Advertising
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Mr D
|General
|Mr D Elections
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Online Video Series
|So Interactive
|LiveWell by Zurich
|General
|Livewell - If Campaign
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Mr D
|General
|Mr D Elections
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|It's the little things
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|Corporate and Investment Banking
|We Believe in Here
|Anomaly
|Payﬂex
|General
|Pay in Phree
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|The Signwriter
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|Neat
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|Futureborn®
|Hi-Tec
|Original Since Range
|Run Through Time
|Promise
|AfriSam + AfroBoutique
|General
|Protective Hairstyles
|Content Marketing Strategy
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Promise
|AfriSam + AfroBoutique
|General
|Protective Hairstyles
|Social Paid Advertising
|The MediaShop
|Debonairs
|General
|Debonairs Pizza - Pizza Wrap
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|Ebony+Ivory & Oryx+Crake
|Brand South Africa/ Brand SA
|General
|30 Years of Democracy
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Coronation
|General
|Life Taxes You
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|The Signwriter
|Anomaly
|Payﬂex
|General
|Pay in Phree
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Humanz
|MTN MoMo
|General
|MTN App Adoption
|PHD Media
|Lay's
|General
|Lay's Flavours of the World
|Juno Media
|Chicken Licken
|General
|It’s the little things that satisfy us most
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Finding Lesotho
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|MTN South Africa
|MTN Brand
|Carpe DM
|Innovative use of Media Planning
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Heineken Beer Category Activation
|Mediamark
|Hyundai South Africa
|General
|Hyundai Grand CRETA – Game of Sevens
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Expand Agency
|Sir Fruit
|General
|Sir Fruit - Monster Dance Party
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|Use of Programmatic Media
|365 Digital Media
|Geewiz
|Geewiz Online Store
|Programmatic Powerhouse: How Geewiz Leveraged Al and Dynamic Feeds for a 2,491%
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Vicinity Media
|Mzanzi Magic
|Television Series
|Innovative WeatherTrac Technology and Location Precision Bring Queen Modjadji’s Legendary Reign to Life on DOOH
|Eskimi
|McDonald's
|Grimace milkshake
|Shaking things up with the McDonald’s milkshake campaign
|Omnicom Media Group
|Nissan
|Navara
|Precision Meets Intelligence
|Carbon1
|Toyota
|General
|Sustainable Programmatic Power
|Digital Installations & Activations
|Machine_
|Coty
|Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
|Beauty in Real Time
|Clockwork
|Disney+
|General
|The Bear Joburg Experience
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Axe
|AXE x Comic Con Africa 2024
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamiﬁcation
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|Duke Advertising
|BURGER KING SOUTH AFRICA
|General
|Burger King Election Campaign
|Rainmaker Media
|Nivea
|General
|Sixty60 In App Credit Competition
|The Odd Number
|TymeBank
|General
|A Million Reasons
|Channel Innovation
|Machine_
|Coty
|Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
|Beauty in Real Time
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary SAVA
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Vicinity Media
|Lay's
|Lay's chips
|Game-on technology unlocks real-time omnichannel innovation
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Nedbank Money Warnings
|Rogerwilco
|Stellenbosch University
|General
|The S.E.O in G.E.O
|Meta Media
|Mediclinic
|ER24
|Save The Number
|Campaign / Microsites
|Techsys Digital
|Momentum
|General
|She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Youth Honours Board
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|VML South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|General
|Real Beauty Generation
|Futureborn®
|Hi-Tec
|Original Since Range
|Run Through Time
|Bots, Messaging and Dark Social
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gates Foundation
|#ForeverWena
|#ForeverWena - Slide into Our DMs
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom
|Whatsapp Bot
|Sloom NapBot
|Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Clockwork
|ADASA
|General
|Did I hear that?
|Clockwork
|ADASA
|General
|On repeat
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|General
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (ABInBev)
|General
|The 63 Second Final
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|Beyond The Sea
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Cadbury Presents Real Mzansi Names
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|General
|“Give a little thanks“ Festive 2024
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|iProspect
|Castle Light
|General
|Castle Light Battle of the Billboards
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Windhoek Beer
|Dry January
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
|Artiﬁcial Intelligence
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|One Over One
|Parker
|General
|Signature Sounds
|Techsys Digital
|Momentum
|General
|She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|VML South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|General
|Real Beauty Generation
|Starcom
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Festive Range
|Cadbury Generosity
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|General
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|General
|AI Powered Music Ads
|PUBLISHING
|Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal)
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Media24
|News24
|General
|News24
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|Mass Audience Distribution
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|A Re Buwe - 2024 May Elections Coverage
|Custom Publishing (Niche Appeal)
|Machine_
|Sanlam
|Sanlam Group Digimag
|Client Whisperer
|Email Newsletters & Marketing
|Machine_
|Sanlam
|General
|The Power of Small Changes
|Bizcommunity
|Bizcommunity.com
|Biz Marketing & Media Daily Newsletter
|Since 2001
|Social Media Content & Campaigns
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|General
|The Marmite Smear Campaign
|Duke Advertising
|THE BEVERAGE COMPANY PROPRIETARY LIMITED
|JiVE
|My JiVE. My Hood.
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|WhatsApp Channel
|Primedia Broadcasting
|947
|General
|947 School Invasion 2024
|The Odd Number
|Newzroom Afrika
|General
|5 Years of News, from A to Z
|Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
|Media24
|News24
|General
|WASTE LAND | Mogale City sewage disaster sees faeces-laden river water testing 100 times above legal limit
|Media24
|News24
|General
|The Murray Murders: Unravelling the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|General
|Supercharging VW’s Growth Engine
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Media24
|News24
|General
|No Place to Call Home
|Media24
|News24
|General
|On the Road: A News24 countrywide elections tour
|Media24
|News24
|General
|VIDEO SERIES | R300m down the drain as Mogale City's faecal fallout worsen
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Eyewitness News
|Eyewitness News
|Trapped by loyalty, bound by blood: the gangster code in South Africa
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Eyewitness News
|Eyewitness News
|Election Stories across the Nine Provinces
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|Video News Reporting
|Live Event Content
|Media24
|News24
|General
|On the Record
|Media24
|News24
|General
|WATCH LIVE | Join News24 for the latest coverage of the 2024 elections
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (ABInBev)
|General
|The 63 Second Final
|Clockwork
|Disney+
|General
|The Bear Joburg Experience
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|2024 May Elections Live Coverage
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Kfm 94.5
|General
|Galaxy KDay 2024
|Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|2Stories
|Willing & Abel
|General
|Hopeful conversations that challenge perspectives
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Radio
|General
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe – Season 2
|Publisher Innovation
|Media24
|News24
|General
|VISUAL INVESTIGATION | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia+
|General
|Primedia+
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe podcast
|True Crime South Africa – die Afrikaanse weergawe – Season 2
|The Odd Number
|Newzroom Afrika
|General
|5 Years of News, from A to Z
|CAMPAIGN
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Lunchtime Deals
|KFC Block Booked
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Mobile Campaign
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom
|Whatsapp Bot
|Sloom NapBot
|Promise
|AfriSam + AfroBoutique
|General
|Protective Hairstyles
|Best Use of Data
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|General
|KFC Block Booked
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Vicinity Media
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Kids Clothing
|Global ﬁrst measurement analytics and targeting tools revolutionise omnichannel campaign metrics and decision making
|Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|Heineken Beer Category Activation
|Rainmaker Media
|The Shoprite Group
|Checkers LiquorShop
|Checkers LiquorShop Purchase Intent Predictive Audience
|Futuretech
|Sanoﬁ / Ehtica
|Telfast
|Telfast: Bridging Digital & In-Store Success
|Futuretech
|Heineken Beverages
|General
|AI-Driven Personalization for Amstel Radler
|Correlate
|Bed Bath Home
|Bed Bath Home
|Hospitality Checks Out Online
|The Odd Number
|TymeBank
|General
|A Million Reasons
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|General
|Dry & Detect Towel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury South Africa
|Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
|Hide them with Love Mzansi
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|General
|#ShouldAGottaVivo
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|YouthX
|Youth Honours Board
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The Fintervention
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Nedbank Money Warnings
|Futureborn®
|Hi-Tec
|Original Since Range
|Run Through Time
|Break Through on a Budget
|The MediaShop
|SA Heart
|General
|SA Heart: Check My Beat
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Mr D
|General
|Mr D Elections
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|General
|The Marmite Smear Campaign
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|General
|Homes Need Pets
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|iKhokha
|iKhokha
|General
|Jabu Atchar
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Windhoek Beer
|Dry January
|Branded Content
|Retroviral & T+W & Grid
|Showmax.com
|General
|Showmax.com Premier League Stunt
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|General
|It's the little things
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (ABInBev)
|General
|The 63 Second Final
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Accenture Song
|Marmite
|General
|The Marmite Smear Campaign
|CRAFT
|Craft - Marketing Copywriting
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|TITLE
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Mr D
|General
|Mr D Elections
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Coronation
|General
|Life Taxes You
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|#TryJanuary
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Cider
|Neat
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotels
|City Lodge Hotels
|Save Our Stay (SOS)
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Clockwork
|ADASA
|General
|Did I hear that?
|VML South Africa
|Standard Bank
|Banking security
|Fraud is no Fairy Tale
|Craft - Research
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|YouthX
|Youth Honours Board
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Craft - Interface Design
|Injozi
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|Futureborn®
|Hi-Tec
|Original Since Range
|Run Through Time
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Craft - Software, Coding & Tech. Innovation
|Techsys Digital
|Momentum
|General
|She Owns Her Success: An AI platform that shapes careers and perfects the job hunt
|Injozi
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|VML South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|General
|Real Beauty Generation
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|General
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Craft - Strategy
|Machine_
|Coty
|Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
|Beauty In Real Time
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gates Foundation
|General
|#ForeverWena
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|General
|#ShouldAGottaVivo
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|Bank Your Time
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Sunlight
|Sunlight Laundry Bar Soap
|#DropYourBarWithSunlight
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Knorr
|Knorr All - in - One Vegetable Bouillon
|Green Gursha
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Spekko
|Spekko Rice
|7 Days 7 Ways
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|Craft - UX
|Injozi
|Heineken
|General
|SAVA
|MakeReign
|Clicks
|Health & Beauty
|Clicks App
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
|So Interactive
|LiveWell by Zurich
|General
|LiveWell - If Campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|General
|Life on the Mind
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|New T-Cross
|Go Your Way
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|General
|#VWDezemba Fan Finale
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|The Signwriter
|Accenture Song
|National Sea Rescue Institute
|General
|Wherever you are, we are
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|General
|The Lunch Bar Man
|Futureborn®
|Hi-Tec
|Original Since Range
|Run Through Time
|The Odd Number
|Newzroom Afrika
|General
|5 Years of News, from A to Z
|Craft - Social Media Community Management
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Brand
|Your Ma Se KFC
|VML South Africa
|Nando's
|General
|Voice of the People
|Nerdware
|The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL)
|Public awareness
|When Snow Fell on the N3: A Rare South African Crisis
|Craft - Digital Media
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|Clockwork
|Jaecoo
|General
|How we Hijacked Cars on YouTube
|Media24
|Daily Sun
|General
|Trapped in Gomora
|The Odd Number
|TymeBank
|General
|A Million Reasons
|Craft - Use of Sound
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|General
|Scarred
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|The Undercover Ad
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|General
|Track Your Racks
|Ogilvy South Africa
|SAB (ABInBev)
|General
|The 63 Second Reminder
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|General
|The Signwriter
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald's South Africa
|Grimace Shake
|Make Happy Happen with Grimace
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|General
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Craft - Interactive Design
|MakeReign
|AddPay
|General
|AddPay
|Craft - Voice Experience Design
|One Over One
|Parker
|General
|Signature Sounds
|Craft - Digital Content Marketing
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|Corporate and Investment Banking
|We Believe in Here
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|General
|The F-Show
|VML South Africa
|Mondelez
|Lunch Bar
|The Lunch Bar Man
|HaveYouHeard Group
|Toyota
|Toyota Brand
|The Toyota Gaming Engine
|SPECIAL HONOURS
|Best Digital Student
|AGENCY / SCHOOL
|NAME
|IIE-Vega
|Danielle Nakan-Sage
|IIE-Vega
|Laeeqah Cassim
|IIE-Vega
|Abia Bosman, Emma Clough, Isabel Pinnock, Zané Witte
|IIE Vega
|Brian Khayalethu, Brighton Ncube
|IIE-Vega
|Kierra Theunissen
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business
|Isabella Gray
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business
|Khomotso Neo Mothudi
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business
|Ruby Dixon
|IIE-Vega
|Ester Terblanche
|IIE Vega
|Dylan van Niekerk
|IIE Vega
|Erin Maschek
|IIE Vega
|Keotlotlile Tlhabanelo
|IIE Vega
|Gene van Aswegen
|IIE Vega
|Marisha Roberts
|IIE Vega
|Karindi Smit
|Digital Rising Star
|Retroviral
|Kgothatso Maditse
|Instinctif Partners Africa
|Kenneth Mokgabudi
|The Odd Number
|Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini
|Best Contribution to Transformation in the Digital Industry
|AGENCY
|BRAND
|PRODUCT / TITLE
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ogilvy
|OG CTA ,the Groundbreaking and Largest Digital & Technology Learnership Academy Aimed at Transforming Our Industry
|VodaMedia
|Eaziads
|A Bespoke Digital Learning Program
|Pixel for Purpose
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Pep
|Dry & Detect Towel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gates Foundation
|#ForeverWena
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Youth Honours Board
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F Show
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Money Warnings
|Vodacom
|Eaziads
|A Bespoke Digital Learning Program
|McCann Joburg
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat - Heart Health Tracks
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|LIFEBUOY — GLOBAL HANDWASHING DAY 2024 H FOR HANDWASHING: HLUBI THE HAPPY HANDWASHING HIPPO
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Express Yourself in 100 Colours
|Promise
|AfriSam + AfroBoutique
|Protective Hairstyles
IAB SA will be introducing the inaugural Bookmarks Rankings in 2025, providing a definitive performance benchmark across agencies, publishers, and brands in the digital space. Between 15 August and 19 September, agencies will have the opportunity to update their credits via the Loeries portal. Rankings will be released in mid-November 2025, providing long-term recognition of creative consistency and campaign effectiveness.
