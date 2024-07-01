Volunteer 'snacking': 5 practical ways to give back

Our never-ending busy lives mean that our efforts don’t often meet our intentions. While we all want to do something meaningful for Mandela Day, long to-do lists and full calendars can make giving back feel like just another chore to squeeze in.

Image credit: Camylla Battani on Unsplash

Enter ‘volunteer snacking’ – small, simple actions that fit into your day without flipping your schedule upside down.

According to Patronella Sono, staff volunteerism programme specialist at Momentum Group Foundation, making a difference doesn’t have to mean carving out hours.

“Even the busiest professionals can have an impact with just a few minutes to spare, she says. “It’s about doing what you can, with what you have, when you have it.”

Here are five practical ways to give back, no matter how packed your diary is:

1. Sign up for a micro volunteering task

“Micro volunteering refers to easy actions that take less than 30 minutes to complete,” says Sono. “The idea is that people are more likely to volunteer their time in short and convenient, bite-sized chunks.

“These activities require no long-term commitment and still make a difference.”

This could mean proofreading a document for a non-profit organisation (NPO), updating their LinkedIn profile, sharing their details with a link on your social media, or telling our friends about them.

Try this: Browse platforms like forgood that allow you to search for opportunities by location, cause and time commitment, including virtual and micro-volunteering options.

2. Use your professional skills to help

If you only have 67 minutes, make it count by doing what you do best.

“Professionals can offer career guidance, financial planning, legal advice or tech support – anything that meets a real need for an organisation,” says Sono. It’s focused, practical and has lasting value.

Try this: Host a one-hour virtual mentorship session; help a nonprofit refine their website copy, or run a mini coaching session for job seekers.

3. Support a cause through payroll giving

No time to volunteer? Donate instead. Payroll giving allows employees to contribute a small amount from their monthly salary to an NPO of their choice.

“It creates a consistent and reliable stream of funding for NPOs, allowing them to plan and operate more effectively,” she explains.

Better still, when employers offer matched donations, the impact doubles. “It not only increases the overall contribution but also encourages greater participation, as employees know their giving will go further.”

Try this: Check if your employer offers payroll giving or a donation-matching programme. If they don’t, suggest starting one – it’s a low-effort, high-impact initiative.

4. Start with something that feels personal

Volunteering feels more rewarding when it’s connected to something you care about.

“A top tip for volunteers is to choose opportunities that resonate with them,” says Sono. “Change doesn’t happen in a day. Start small, align it with your skills, and build momentum over time.”

Try this: Look for causes that reflect your values, whether that’s mental health, youth development or animal rescue. The more connected you feel, the more likely you are to keep showing up.

5. Make use of workplace volunteering programmes

Many companies are already making it easier to give back. “We’ve created several ways for our people to get involved, from paid volunteering leave to matched funding for their chosen causes,” says Sono.

Try this: Ask your HR team what volunteering support your company offers, or share these ideas with them if nothing’s in place yet.

Whether it’s 30 minutes of your time, a bit of your expertise, or a small monthly donation, there’s always a way to give back.

Start where you are. Keep it simple. And let this Mandela Day be the first step toward more moments of impact.