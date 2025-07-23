Submissions open for BPESA's new Mandela Day Award

Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA) has introduced the BPESA Nelson Mandela Day Award, created to acknowledge global business services (GBS) companies that are making real and deep-rooted contributions in their communities.

Image credit: Magda Ehlers on Pexels

The award is a new category in the annual BPESA GBS Alchemy Awards, which celebrate the spirit of excellence, vision and the profound impact made by professionals and organisations in South Africa’s GBS sector.

Honouring Madiba's values

The BPESA Nelson Mandela Day Award aims to recognise GBS companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to community development, encourage innovative and sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives, and inspire a culture of giving and collective impact in honour of Nelson Mandela’s values.

“Our new award is a call to action that honours Madiba’s unwavering belief in dignity, unity, and service. It shines a light on GBS companies that go beyond business to build hope and help shape a more inclusive, empowered and resilient South Africa,” says BPESA CEO Reshni Singh.

The award celebrates companies that go beyond symbolic acts on Mandela Day, focusing instead on initiatives that deliver measurable impact, from improving education and health to advancing environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

Reflecting Nelson Mandela’s legacy of service, compassion and unity, the award aims to elevate corporate social responsibility within the GBS sector, while inspiring a broader culture of collective impact.

To reflect the diverse contributions made by companies, the awards will be presented in four categories: Best Community Empowerment Initiative, Best Educational Support Programme, Best Health and Wellbeing Campaign and Best Environmental Sustainability Project.

Each category celebrates a specific area of community upliftment, acknowledging those who are making measurable, positive contributions to communities.

Submissions

All GBS companies across the country are invited to enter by submitting a proposal via the awards portal, launching on 21 July.

Submissions should outline the Mandela Day campaign’s concept, impact and sustainability, and must include a video of the 67-minute activity along with evidence of its community benefits.

The deadline for entries is 29 August 2025. Winners will be announced during the BPESA GBS and BPO Conference and Alchemy Awards, taking place on 5 November 2025 at the Durban ICC in KwaZulu-Natal.

“BPESA encourages all eligible GBS companies to share their stories of transformation and take their place among industry leaders driving inclusive, sustainable growth across South Africa,” concludes Singh.