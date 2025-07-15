Healthcare Medtech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAMedihelpInsight SurveySkin RenewalBullion PR & CommunicationCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Collab honours Nelson Mandela with charitable robotic surgeries

    A collaboration between the University of the Free State (UFS), the Free State Department of Health, African Synergy Health (ASH), CMR Surgical, and Marcus Medical aims to honour Nelson Mandela with a series of robotic surgeries.
    15 Jul 2025
    15 Jul 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    In honour of Madiba’s prison number 46664, the initiative will include four surgeons, performing six robotic procedures, on six patients, over six days between 21 and 28 July 2025, across four specialities (urology, hepato-pancreato-biliary, colorectal, and upper gastrointestinal/general surgery) at the Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein.

    This forms part of the Mandela Week Surgical Marathon hosted by ASH, a registered not-for-profit, public benefit organisation established to alleviate surgical backlogs in the public sector and other African hospitals.

    Following successful missions in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, this year's programme aims to complete 67 charitable procedures per province, honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy. This year, the theme for Mandela Month is It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.

    Professor Corlia Janse van Vuuren, the acting dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the UFS, says that this initiative is testament to a space where technology meets compassion, where science serves humanity.

    “Through this, we are proud to contribute to former President Nelson Mandela’s vision of creating a better world for all who live in it,” she says.

    Read more: University of the Free State, UFS, Mandela Month, Nelson Mandela
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz