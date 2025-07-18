Vodacom offers customers 4G upgrade for R67

As part of Mandela Month, Vodacom will help pre-selected prepaid customers who use 2G handsets to upgrade to a 4G Kicka 6 Smartphone for R67.

Image credit: Keira Burton on Pexels

This offer will be available at selected stores, starting in KwaZulu-Natal and then expanding to Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces.

"Millions of South Africans still rely on 2G devices, limiting their ability to access essential digital services, such as education, employment and financial services. By offering affordable 4G smartphones, we are empowering people to participate fully in the digital economy," says Rishaad Tayob, director of consumer business at Vodacom South Africa.

Digital inclusion

The R67 offer on the Kicka 6 Smartphone, which normally retails at R699, will run from July, targeting pre-selected customers with a 2G device.

In addition to the discount, customers will receive a 20GB Buy and Get data proposition worth R149 (subject to a R29 recharge criterion) to help them start their digital journey confidently.

On Mandela Day, Vodacom will also give away 67 smartphones as part of its ‘Surprise and Delight’ initiative, which aims to reward customers by shifting them to a 4G handset.

Eligible customers will be selected after participating in Vodacom’s Daily V-Up journey and will need to visit the Vodacom World Store in Midrand to trade in their 2G devices.

“Our Mandela Month promotions support our ongoing purpose-led efforts to offer affordable entry-level smartphones and handset financing solutions. By making 4G device ownership more accessible, we can connect everyone to a better future,” concludes Tayob.