South Africa
Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ConCourt sends Vodacom 'Please call me' case back to the SCA

    Following eight months of anticipation, the Constitutional Court has overturned the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgment regarding the compensation owed to Nkosana Makate by Vodacom in the famous 'Please call me' case, and is returning the matter to SCA to be heard by a new panel of judges.
    Shan RadcliffeBy Shan Radcliffe
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

    In 2019, Vodacom offered Makate R47m in compensation for his part in the 'Please call me' service. Makate refused this, stating he was owed billions, and took the matter to the SCA.

    The SCA judgment, issued in February 2024, ordered the telecoms giant to make a new offer of between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue of the product generated over 18 years, plus interest. This equated to between R9.7bn and R63bn, depending on the percentages used.

    Vodacom subsequently approached the ConCourt to appeal this ruling, which the apex court heard in November last year.

    In a post on X today, the Constitutional Court stated:

    In the televised announcement of the judgment, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated the following:

    "We cannot suddenly be at large...to determine those factual issues. The matter must be remitted to the Supreme Court of Appeal for a proper determination...and that must be before a differently constituted panel of the Supreme Court of Appeal."

    The full ConCourt ruling, as handed down by Justice Madlanga stated:

    1. "Leave to appeal is granted.
    2. The appeal is upheld.
    3. The order of the Supreme Court of Appeal is set aside.
    4. The matter is remitted to the Supreme Court of Appeal to be reheard by a differently constituted panel of judges of that court.
    5. Each party must pay their own...costs in respect of the abortive hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
    6. The first respondent must pay the applicants costs in this court, including the costs of three council."

    View the clip below:


    This high profile, 'David vs Goliath' case has been ongoing since 2008. Makate is being back by litigation financiers, Sterling Rand.

    Updated at 1pm to include video clip and full ConCourt ruling.

    Read more: Vodacom, Shan Radcliffe, Please Call Me, Nkosana Makate, litigation funding, litigation funders, litigation financiers
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Shan Radcliffe

    Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz