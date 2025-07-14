Xiaomi backs township esports initiative for Mandela Month

Xiaomi has partnered with township gaming platform Kasi Flare to support esports development in under-resourced communities as part of its Mandela Month initiative.

Image supplied

The collaboration forms part of Xiaomi’s Screens for Change campaign, which provided high-performance gaming monitors to various Kasi Flare gaming hubs across the country. The initiative aims to improve access to digital tools for township youth, where limited equipment has constrained participation in esports and digital skill-building.

Many township gaming hubs face significant infrastructure challenges, often operating with minimal, outdated equipment. Xiaomi’s contribution addresses this gap by enabling more players to train and compete without long wait times, while also supporting the financial sustainability of these community-run venues.

Kasi Flare hosts a growing network of esports hubs across South Africa, offering gaming as an accessible entry point into broader STEAM education fields (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). With esports increasingly recognised as a legitimate school activity, access to functional and reliable equipment is becoming more essential.

The initiative is aligned with Xiaomi’s broader CSR strategy, which focuses on talent development, digital inclusion, and community upliftment through technology.

By supporting Kasi Flare, Xiaomi says it aims to expand access to digital skills and help foster future career pathways in the creative and technology sectors for young South Africans.