    Xiaomi expands into car manufacturing with SU7 Ultra Prototype

    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    Do you know Xiaomi? The company produces consumer electronics, most noticeable in SA through its mobile phones.
    Xiaomi expands into car manufacturing with SU7 Ultra Prototype

    Well, now it also produces cars and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype was built to show that the company means business.

    “Our goal is to become one of the top five car manufacturers in the world… and we need the courage to compete head to head in the world’s top car companies,” said Xiaomi founder, chairman, and CEO Lei Jun.

    Xiaomi launched its first-ever BEV, the SU7, earlier this year. The model racked up 75,000 orders in just a month. It is a pretty rapid machine that can sprint from rest to 100 km/h in under three seconds.

    The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype is a tri-motor version of the SU7. The Ultra is a prototype, for now. At a recent press conference, Lei Jun announced that the high-performance derivative will go into production in the first half of 2025.

    We are pretty sure that the Ultra will not be as wild as the prototype seen here.

    The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype packs a serious punch as the company plans to take a crack at the EV car lap record at the Nurburgring. Its three motors have a combined 1,330kW of power.

    As a result, it can blast from rest to 100 km/h in 1,97 seconds and from 0-200 in 5,96. Its top speed is quoted as 350km/h.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

