New Chinese car brand Jetour to enter SA market

Jetour, a Chery sub-brand, will be entering the South African market this September, with 40 dealerships across the country.

Jetour Auto was launched by the Chery Holding Group in 2018 in response to market trends and consumer demand.

Since its inception, Jetour Auto has operated completely independently in the global market, with dedicated R&D, manufacturing facilities, sales and aftersales channels, and it will also operate independently in the South African market.

Over the last five years, Jetour has sold over 1,180,000 vehicles globally across its five product lines, with over 1,200 partners in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, achieving number one in several markets.

Johnny Fang, managing director of Jetour in South Africa, says that the company will be targeting monthly sales of 800 units within the first year of operation, with their Jetour X70 Plus and Dashing models as the first to hit the local market.

He says local priorities will also include enhanced service quality and the availability of parts.

“Our state-of-the-art parts warehouse in Kyalami, spanning 4,000 square meters and housing up to 82,000 parts, only strengthens our commitment to customer satisfaction, providing customers with the parts needed, when they need them, with the efficiency and reliability that they'd expect.

“We are excited to mirror Jetour’s worldwide success in South Africa and become the top choice for travel vehicles amongst local customers,” Fangs says.