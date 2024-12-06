Marketing & Media Marketing
    SUV brand Jetour recruits five local lifestyle, travel and tech trendsetters

    6 Dec 2024
    6 Dec 2024
    New SUV brand Jetour has recruited five inspiring South African influencers, 5FM DJ - Nic Hamman, South African actress, singer and model - Cindy Mahlangu, international eSports host and content creator, fitness fanatic and TechGirl - Samantha Wright, Durban’s Ricollin Moodley - known as the lipstick artist, and composer and lyricist - Barto Swiegers.
    New SUV brand Jetour has recruited five inspiring South African influencers (Image supplied)
    New SUV brand Jetour has recruited five inspiring South African influencers (Image supplied)

    The brand was looking for local lifestyle, travel and tech trendsetters, faces to best represent Jetour’s authenticity, passion, and creativity.

    These five influencers are the perfect match Jetour worldclass automotive offerings with experiences that promote adventure, exploration, and convenience.

    After launching in the country, two months ago, the brand partnered with the Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque, to find five South African influencers to embody and represent their brand.

    Voted for by the public though a nominations process with the Good Things Guy, these five influencers will be driving the travel and style-orientated seven-seater Jetour X70 Plus or five-seater sharp, athletic Dashing model for the next six months.

    The brand trendsetters

    • Hamman is also a food and travel enthusiast, who has already been travelling around South Africa in his X70 Plus. He embodies the spirit of adventure, showcasing his passion for discovery in a way that makes everyone want to pack their bags and hit the road in the new Jetour 7-seater SUV.

    • Mahlangu portrays Zama Bolton on Netflix's Blood & Water and more recently appeared in Soft Love and Skeleton Coast. She will enjoy an extra touch of style over the next six months as she takes the wheel of the chic and feature-rich Jetour Dashing.

    • Wright will experience the performance, technology, and comfort of her crimson red Jetour Dashing, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, ensuring she is always ahead of digital trends.

    • Moodley brings some real creative flair to this group of influencers. He has gained a dedicated following with his art, that uses cosmetic products to create beautiful portraits. This 23-year-old entrepreneur explores a new frontier of mediums by merging the worlds of art and beauty, and will soon be exploring new frontiers in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond with the Jetour Dashing.

    • Swiegers has already made a significant impact on the local music industry. He creates and produces music that resonates with a broad audience, and his big plans for the new year include his six month stint with the Jetour X70 Plus.

    Jetour has sold over 1,000 vehicles since launching in September.

