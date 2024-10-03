Maybelline went Epic at Nelson Mandela Square

This wasn’t just an activation. It was a cultural moment.

Maybelline, The MediaShop, and Epic Outdoor joined forces to transform one of Johannesburg’s busiest lifestyle hubs into a high-impact brand experience where beauty collided with bold creativity, and lipstick became a tool for art.

At the centre of it all?

Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink, brought to life on a 4m x 3m canvas by acclaimed artist Ricollin Moodley, who painted live at Nelson Mandela Square an iconic setting built for spectacle and engagement.

Why this stage mattered:

Nelson Mandela Square attracts over one million visitors per month, or roughly 250,000 people per week, making it one of Africa’s most vibrant urban destinations.* And this was more than just a mall moment the entire process was captured in time-lapse and amplified across Epic’s premium High Impact, DOOH network, reaching 79% of all adults in Gauteng monthly.**

From 16–21 July, the square’s piazza transformed into a live art studio. Moodley recreated cultural icon and Maybelline ambassador Kamo Mphela using only Super Stay Matte Ink lipsticks and foundations as his medium as his medium. Live. In full public view. Among shoppers, influencers, and non-stop foot traffic.

Yes, lipstick. As paint. On canvas. Live.

It wasn’t just bold.

It was Epic.

This activation also set the stage for National Lipstick Day on 29 July a moment of celebration and a reminder that beauty is power, expression, and identity. To amplify the excitement, Maybelline launched a competition where anyone who purchases a Maybelline lipstick stands a chance to win the original Ricollin Moodley painting. The competition runs until 31 August 2025.

“With the relaunch of Superstay Matte Ink, we wanted to go beyond product and show what it truly means to ‘Paint the Town Matte Ink’. Collaborating with Ricollin - an artist who literally paints using our lipstick and foundation - was the perfect way to bring that vision to life. Seeing Kamo Mphela, our sub-Saharan Africa ambassador, turned into a powerful piece of art using only our makeup celebrates creativity, self-expression, and the unstoppable staying power of Superstay.”

– Lerato Dumisa, Maybelline South Africa

Designed and delivered by Epic Outdoor, the space drew immediate attention. Every brushstroke was filmed, edited into captivating content, and broadcast across Epic’s premium DOOH network turning a live art moment into a far-reaching omnichannel story.

“This is what Epic is built for bold ideas, flawless execution, and measurable impact,” said Darren McKinon, sales director at Epic Outdoor. “We don’t just run campaigns. We create visibility that turns into value.”

Backed by Epic Innovate, Epic’s in-house creative and innovation unit, the campaign demonstrated how to break through the noise with immersive, mobile, and highly visible brand experiences beyond traditional spaces like malls, and into iconic city environments.

And the real magic?

Cohesive teamwork. From concept through to rollout, the Epic team worked seamlessly alongside The MediaShop, our amazing client, production partners, creatives, and client-side stakeholders to deliver on time, on brief, and beyond expectations.

“From the first meeting, The MediaShop pushed us to think differently like they always do,” added McKinon. “With Maggie Pronto and a team that trusts us to go bold, we built something truly unforgettable.”

A fusion of beauty, art, technology, and teamwork, this campaign elevated lipstick from product to medium uniting brand, agency, and media into a single force. It delivered an omnichannel experience that began in the square and extended across digital screens and social media platforms.

Because when Maybelline shows up, it deserves a platform and a partner that matches its energy.

Creating epic moments for your brand.

Unmissable. Unforgettable. Undeniable.

#EpicOutdoor #DOOH #BoldIdeas #Omnichannel #MaybellineSA #LipstickDay #InnovationInAction