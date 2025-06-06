Get ready to ace your marketing game!

Epic Outdoor smashes into South Africa’s padel scene with the launch of South Africa's premier padel DOOH advertising network.

Epic Outdoor is excited to announce the launch of a high-quality, premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) network that enables brands to connect with and resonate among South Africa's affluent and high-net-worth audience in a space where health, leisure, and influence converge.

With an initial national rollout of premium digital screens strategically selected based on location and high demand at padel venues across South Africa, the Epic Padel Network is uniquely positioned to deliver messaging to this highly curated audience while they are in a social and relaxed mindset.

According to BrandMapp's recent study on Padel, the sport's explosive growth has captured the hearts of affluent, health-conscious, and tech-savvy professionals with a socioeconomic profile unmatched by any other sport in South Africa. The study reveals that 67% of players earn a household income of R30,000+ per month, and 64% are aged between 25 and 49. Additionally, padel attracts affluent enthusiasts who value premium experiences and socialising, creating an ideal backdrop for building business relationships, like high-end sports like golf and cycling.

Imagine your brand thriving in the perfect sweet spot – where lifestyle, leisure, and sport intersect. Each location within the Epic Padel Network's portfolio of large-format digital screens has been carefully selected and paired with high-quality screens and visually appealing structures that enhance the environment and surroundings. The screens are strategically placed between courts and within constant view of onsite restaurants and bars, ensuring maximum brand exposure to engaged audiences.

Given that 38% of the padel audience consists of captains of industry, the Epic Padel Network offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with and engage a hard-to-reach, affluent target market. With high disposable income, the padel audience appeals to a wide range of brand categories, from insurance to travel, automotive to FMCG. Secure your spot in the game and reach South Africa's most dynamic and influential audiences.

Contact us today to learn more about the Epic Padel Network and discover how you can elevate your brand's visibility and impact.

For launch offerings, media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or a media kit, please contact Candice Garner, head of digital, Epic Outdoor az.oc.roodtuocipe@ecidnac.

Epic Padel is the latest innovation in Epic Outdoor's commitment to delivering epic platforms, people, and campaigns. Stay ahead of the competition and ace your marketing strategy with Epic Padel.



