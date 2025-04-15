StayUnbeatable Caster Semenya, Gerda Steyn partner with Omo at Comrades Marathon

Omo celebrates the unbeatable spirit of the Comrades, with support from Caster Semenya and marathon legend Gerda Steyn, inspiring runners to #StayUnbeatable and push through the world’s toughest ultramarathon.

Image supplied

In a bold stride into the world of sport, Omo has officially partnered with the 2025 Comrades Marathon under its inspiring #StayUnbeatable platform - a movement that celebrates the resilience of everyday South Africans who push forward, no matter the odds.

On race day, South African running legends, Semenya and Steyn will be on hand as ambassadors of resilience at the #StayUnbeatable booth in Durban, a premium recovery and celebration space that honours the Comrades journey.

Runners in the world’s most iconic ultramarathon, will also be supported through a series of immersive experiences, including the Omo Unbeatable Arch at Essex Terrace near Lakeside, marking one of the most grueling points on the course and offering a powerful moment of motivation.

Icons of inspiration

“Partnering with Comrades is a natural extension of our #StayUnbeatable movement,” said Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena, Unilever’s Homecare Marketing Lead - Southern Africa.

“This race is more than a physical challenge - it’s a symbol of South African resilience, heart, and unity. We’re here to celebrate every runner who refuses to give up because, together, we run for more than the finish line. We run to prove that no matter the mud or the mess, we all have what it takes to #StayUnbeatable.”

Olympic champion, Semenya, will headline Omo’s race-day presence, offering encouragement and inspiration from the sidelines at both Essex Terrace and at the finish line in Durban, where she will be joined by Steyn after she finishes her race - who is fresh off her win at the 2024 Comrades and now racing for what could be her fourth Comrades Marathon title.

“Being at Comrades this year is a powerful reminder that greatness isn’t just about winning - it’s about showing up and staying the course,” says Semenya. “Resilience means pushing through, even when it hurts, keep playing on.” says Semenya.

Comrades Marathon general manager Alain Dalais, added: “What makes you unbeatable isn’t just physical strength - it’s community. You don’t cross that finish line alone and that’s what makes the Comrades one of the greatest ultramarathons on earth, and the collaboration with OMO’s #StayUnbeatable platform truly amplifies this spirit.”