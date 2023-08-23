Beyond the makeup: Maybelline reveals new Beauty Squad

Maybelline, the global makeup brand, has launched the Beauty Squad, a collective of creatives at the forefront of South Africa’s pop culture.

Kamo Mphela. Image supplied

Maybelline reflects the vibrant culture, diverse population and the fast-paced lifestyle that can be seen across the African continent. Africa has the youngest population who come from different cultures; millions of whom are in constant motion, who draw inspiration from everywhere.

“At Maybelline, we believe in beauty with an edge — one that works hard, plays hard and sparks cultural change. We are thrilled to introduce our 2025 Maybelline Beauty Squad, a collective of creatives at the forefront of South Africa’s pop culture,” says Issima Oniangue, Maybelline’s general manager in sub-Saharan Africa.

The new Beauty Squad includes the music and dance superstar, Kamo Mphela, talented R&B singer, Filah Lah Lah, the eclectic DJ Doowap and the media personality, Lasizwe.

Sharing Maybelline’s 2025 plans, Oniangue says “At least 33% of South Africa’s population is made up of Gen Z’s while the second largest group is millennials; groups that are looking for brands that reflect diversity and inclusion. That is why this year, we are deepening our connection with Gen Z and millennials across the continent, especially in South Africa, by bringing together a squad that resonates with their aspirations and energy.

The journey began in 2021 when Maybelline announced Ayra Starr as its regional spokesperson for Maybelline Africa — a moment that marked the very first step in creating unforgettable memories through its cultural legacy and brand values. That milestone ignited a mission to celebrate African talent and beauty in all its diversity, setting the stage for the movement being built today.

Joining the Beauty Squad is the face of Maybelline’s SuperStay range, Kamo Mphela. Mphela’s energy on stage and her creativity adds diversity to the Beauty Squad as she is also stepping into an exciting new era — dropping fresh music, leading the charge with Dance Nation Africa and building a dynamic dance team that will redefine performance in South Africa.

“Being the face of the SuperStay range is the perfect fit for my fast-paced lifestyle because long-lasting makeup is essential for any performing artist,” says Mphela.

Filah Lah Lah says that “Being a part of a brand like Maybelline feels very full circle to me because growing up Maybelline was the go-to brand for experimenting with makeup. Maybelline made me feel beautiful back then as I was figuring out my girlhood and it feels good to be part of a new generation of women leading such a fun and accessible brand”.

As Maybelline starts this new chapter with the Beauty Squad, Oniangue says that “With this new squad, we are not just celebrating beauty, we are creating a movement that highlights accessibility, especially when it comes to pricing and its availability in different regions, and innovation when it comes to beauty products. It’s also a movement about celebrating self-expression and quality performance.