Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaAfriGISBroad MediaHOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Hardware Review South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Review: Samsung Galaxy A55 is another lost ship in the Android sea

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    8 Jul 2024
    8 Jul 2024
    The Samsung Galaxy A55 is proof that Android needs an overhaul. This is a fantastic phone with arguably the best build quality that can be found at R10,000, but it’s the feature set Samsung is offering inside that premium build that leaves something to be desired. Actually, the negative sentiment is fuelled by what Samsung has chosen to omit, I’m talking about #GalaxyAI.
    Samsung definitely knows how to build a quality handset, but it may not be enough to get the youth on board.
    Samsung definitely knows how to build a quality handset, but it may not be enough to get the youth on board.

    When Samsung launched the S24 series earlier this year, they played a subtle trick on the market by migrating the camera flash on the non-Ultra models to the same place you find it on the cheaper Galaxy devices.

    This means that, when viewed from behind, you cannot immediately tell whether it’s a flagship variant or the volume seller.

    But what Samsung didn’t do is bring its flagship AI features like the oddly exclusive Circle to Search or the fancy transcription and translation capabilities.

    Samsung's Galaxy A-series lineup is its most competitive in years.
    Samsung goes back to competitive roots with A-series

      8 May 2024

    Instead, what you get here is all the posturing of a flagship device and that, unfortunately doesn’t cut it with Chinese brands like Huawei (the EMUI 14 improvements include a slicker way to manage Google apps), Xiaomi and Honor all crowding this end of the market with devices.

    Easy wins

    Galaxy A55 shoppers will be able to take advantage of Samsung’s partnership with AMD on its Exynos processors.

    The beating heart of the A55 is an Exynos 1480 processor, with Xclipse graphics and supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

    That Exynos 1480 is built on an improved 4nm process and handles thermals far better than its predecessor and the Galaxy A35, which in the real world translates to excellent battery endurance even when gaming.

    Ample bezels may be seen as a negative by other reviewers, but it is a welcome place to rest a finger during marathon COD: Mobile sessions, and the thick aluminium frame is wonderful to hold.

    Of course, Samsung also gave this device an excellent, bright 6.6in AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

    There are plenty of pixels and it is truly a class leader with support for all the HDR content formats.

    Deal breakers

    Like I mentioned earlier, the hardware is some of the best you can get at this price, but it is heavily subsidised by some of the most predatory bloatware practices.

    TikTok is considered an essential app on the Galaxy A55
    TikTok is considered an essential app on the Galaxy A55

    When setting up the device for the first time, even without a SIM installed, new A55 owners will be met with no fewer than three screens that list TikTok as an “essential” app or makes it seem as if you can’t opt out of installing a list of preselected games.

    And after you jump through those hoops, a software update still installs another couple of games – and don’t get me started on the marketing messages in the notifications shade, although that problem is encountered on premium Galaxy devices too.

    This is a poor user experience and, given the marketing is targeted at youths, something that cheapens the overall prestige because it isn’t encountered to this extent on iPhones.

    Bow to peer pressure

    The biggest test for any A-series device is how well it performs against the previous year’s entry-level iPhone because that is usually the purchase decision that gets made.

    Samsung really doesn't want you to miss out on these games and apps
    Samsung really doesn't want you to miss out on these games and apps

    At the moment the iPhone 11 is the cheapest new iPhone on sale in South Africa and it packs in wireless charging and a glass back in addition to the Face ID and integration into the Apple ecosystem.

    That model is already five years old, but you could argue that it could still hold its own in a fight against the A55 and will probably get replaced in the price bracket by the iPhone 12 when the new iPhone is released in September.

    If Samsung had endowed the A-series with #GalaxyAI powers at launch, the value aspect would’ve been undeniable.

    Failing to do that with the next release after the S24 left the A55, although much improved over its predecessor, vulnerable to the comparison I just made.

    Bottom line

    Unfortunately, I am a parent of a teenager and am personally grappling with this exact purchase decision.

    The Samsung Galaxy A55 is an excellent device that gets lost in a sea of equally good Chinese Android phones and doesn’t hold the same cultural or content creation cachet as an iPhone from five years ago.

    The metal frame is a lovely premium finish to a stellar package.
    The metal frame is a lovely premium finish to a stellar package.

    It’s a great device that Samsung users will love and can also covet the premium features of the S- and Z-series from afar, just like Android users who prefer other manufacturers.

    Google needs to fix the inconsistencies in experience across the Android spectrum to give handsets like this a fighting chance with the youth. They also read reviews and compare.

    Read more: iPhone, smartphone, Samsung, Apple, Huawei, AMD, Galaxy, Xiaomi, Lindsey Schutters, Honor
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023
     3 hours
    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply
     19 hours
    Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.
    Balancell is keeping SA in the battery game
     3 days
    Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices
     5 Jul 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater has shed 8% of its workforce since January 2023
    11,000 jobs lost in 18 months at Sibanye-Stillwater
     3 Jul 2024
    Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA
    Ericsson VP on 5G's transformative potential for SA
     3 Jul 2024
    Solly Malatsi may have no technology or ministerial experience, but will build on a strong policy foundation.
    Malatsi is fourth Minister of Communications in Ramaphosa presidency
     2 Jul 2024
    Paul Colmer is an Exco member at Wireless Access Provider’s Association (WAPA)
    Allocating 6GHz spectrum for 5G in SA is foolish
     1 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz