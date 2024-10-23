Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AFDARed Ribbon CommunicationsEbony+IvoryBrave GroupThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMesh TradeBizcommunity.comLevergyMann MadePrimedia BroadcastingaHead Marketing ServicesDaily MaverickSo InteractiveBroad MediaOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The publication driving success for South Africa’s top-performing companies

    Issued by Broad Media
    5 Nov 2024
    5 Nov 2024
    MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news publication, read by an impressive 4.7 million readers every month.
    The publication driving success for South Africa&#x2019;s top-performing companies

    South Africa’s top-performing IT, telecommunications, banking, electronics, technology, and finance companies all partner with the same publication to drive their success and growth.

    That publication is MyBroadband.

    MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news publication, read by an impressive 4.7 million readers every month.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    This includes 1 million business IT decision-makers and 2.6 million household IT decision-makers.

    This dominant position makes MyBroadband the best place for South African companies to market business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) products and services.

    Top-performing South African companies know this, and partner with MyBroadband to advertise their products and solutions to a powerful group of purchasing design-makers.

    MyBroadband partners

    The top companies that partner with MyBroadband for advertising include:

    • Afrihost
    • Asus
    • BCX
    • Discovery
    • Frogfoot
    • Huawei
    • MSI
    • MTN
    • Samsung
    • Standard Bank
    • TCL
    • Vodacom
    • Xiaomi, and many more.

    MyBroadband makes it easy for your business to join this list and benefit from the excellent advertising packages it offers.

    With everything from sponsored articles and homepage takeovers, to podcast interviews and review videos – there is an advertising product to help your business meet its growth targets.

    Join South Africa’s top companies – click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz