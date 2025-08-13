Afrihost wins big in 2025 MyBroadband Awards - Here's why

Afrihost is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

These awards are given to the ISP and Hosting Provider with the widest range of innovative services and a reputation for high customer satisfaction.

MyBroadband conducted extensive research into each potential winner, measuring the performance of their offered services to determine the most deserving of the awards.

This year, Afrihost was found to be the best ISP and Hosting Provider of the Year, thanks to its impressive suite of solutions and its reputation for excellent service.

Notably, this is the third consecutive year Afrihost has won ISP of the Year – highlighting its continued dedication to providing the best possible service.

How Afrihost won

Afrihost’s victories underpin its stellar track record of innovation and its customer-centric operational approach.

For its ISP services, this has involved drastically expanding its connectivity product suite since the company began offering these services over 25 years ago.

Currently, Afrihost offers Internet solutions such as:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile



These solutions have been tailored to the South African market, ensuring that customers are given maximum value.

For instance, Afrihost’s Uncapped Pure LTE packages offer fibre-like speeds without the need for installation and at a lower price than fibre.

This is a product that resonates with South Africans who do not have access to fibre, or who want to save money.

Afrihost’s customer-centric approach is also present in its hosting services, which got Afrihost on the map.

The company immediately undercut the pricing of other hosting services at the time, forcing competitors to slash their prices to keep up with Afrihost.

This made for a more competitive hosting business where customers got real value for their money.

Continued excellence

Thanks to its excellent services and customer service, Afrihost is the deserving victor of the 2025 MyBroadband Awards for ISP of the Year and Hosting Provider of the Year.

However, this does not mean the company will stop striving for innovation and customer satisfaction, as Afrihost intends to retain its crown next year.

