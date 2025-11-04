South Africa
    BusinessTech: Where 5 million South African industry leaders get their news

    This impressive monthly readership consists of many c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals.
    4 Nov 2025
    BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest business news website and is read by over five million South African business decision-makers.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    This impressive monthly readership consists of many c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals, including:

    • C-level/directors – 131,000
    • Senior managers – 712,000
    • Business owners – 856,000
    • Middle/junior managers – 2,400,000

    These readers trust BusinessTech to supply them with the information they need to make informed financial decisions in their homes and businesses.

    Thanks to the high financial influence these readers have, companies that advertise on BusinessTech can secure excellent marketing ROI.

    Advertise on BusinessTech

    BusinessTech’s expert marketing team will manage every part of your marketing packages to ensure you enjoy the best possible returns.

    This includes writing and designing content (as needed), launching and managing campaigns, and providing a results report.

