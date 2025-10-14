The biggest business news websites in South Africa

South Africa
    BusinessTech earned 17 million page views throughout September, while Daily Investor was in second place with 12 million page views.
    Issued by Broad Media
    14 Oct 2025
    14 Oct 2025
    IAB South Africa recently released its September 2025 statistics and revealed the country’s biggest business news websites for the month.

    This data was based on the total page views for the month, and BusinessTech was the top performer.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    BusinessTech earned 17 million page views throughout September, while Daily Investor was in second place with 12 million page views.

    Third place went to Moneyweb, which had six million page views, while fourth and fifth were held by BusinessLive and Bizcommunity with three and two million page views, respectively.

    View the top five business news websites in South Africa for September 2025, below.

    Advertise on BusinessTech

    These results highlight the clear lead BusinessTech has built over its competitors as the dominant voice in the South African business news space.

    The reason for this is simple: BusinessTech provides world-class reporting across its breaking news pieces, engaging feature articles, and research-driven investigations.

    You can benefit from the publication’s impressive reach and reputation by running your marketing campaigns on BusinessTech.

    As a part of this, the BusinessTech marketing team will handle every part of your campaign, from writing and designing content to publishing it and providing a performance report.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

