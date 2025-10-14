The biggest business news websites in South Africa

BusinessTech earned 17 million page views throughout September, while Daily Investor was in second place with 12 million page views.

IAB South Africa recently released its September 2025 statistics and revealed the country’s biggest business news websites for the month.

This data was based on the total page views for the month, and BusinessTech was the top performer.

Third place went to Moneyweb, which had six million page views, while fourth and fifth were held by BusinessLive and Bizcommunity with three and two million page views, respectively.

View the top five business news websites in South Africa for September 2025, below.

These results highlight the clear lead BusinessTech has built over its competitors as the dominant voice in the South African business news space.

