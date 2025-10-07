Trending
Get featured on Smart Money and reach your target audience
Smart Money is South Africa’s leading finance and investment podcast, and the best place to reach your target audience with your powerful message.
Click here to book a Smart Money interview today.
Hosted by top South African financial journalist Alishia Seckam, the podcast has grown at a rapid rate thanks to the valuable conversations she has facilitated with South Africa’s foremost financial and investment leaders.
Smart Money has featured important names such as:
- Dawie Roodt – chief economist at Efficient Group and chairman at Efficient Private Clients
- Magnus Heystek – co-founder, director, and investment strategist at Brenthurst
- Sean Peche – Portfolio Manager at Ranmore Fund Management
- Charles Savage – CEO at EasyEquities
- Zak Calisto – founder and CEO at Karooooo
- Harry Kellan – CEO at FNB
- Hylton Kallner – CEO at Discovery Bank
- Leila Fourie – CEO at JSE
- Cy Jacobs – CEO at 36One
- Jean Pierre Verster – CEO and founder at Protea Capital Management
Your business leaders can join this impressive list and get featured on their own episode of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam.
How to get featured
The process of booking your Smart Money interview is simple – contact the Daily Investor marketing team, and we will guide you through the process.
Our team will also manage the entire booking on your behalf, including:
- Setting up the interview time and date.
- Producing the interview.
- Editing the interview.
- Publishing the interview.
- Promoting the interview across Daily Investor, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
You will also receive the interview video file to repost on your website and social media pages if you would like it.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to get your brand featured on South Africa’s leading finance and investment podcast – click here to book a Smart Money interview today.
