South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

KantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaSafreaPublicis Groupe AfricaRed & YellowBullion PR & CommunicationTLC Worldwide AfricaClockworkHoward AudioIncubetaPenquinDentsuEast Coast RadioEbony+IvoryCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How to reach South African ICT business owners

    MyBroadband is the best place to be if you want to connect with the people who shape businesses in South Africa.
    Issued by Broad Media
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    How to reach South African ICT business owners

    As the country’s trusted source for news and insights on technology, business, and innovation, MyBroadband attracts the exact audience that drives growth, approves budgets, and steers digital transformation.

    Click here to contact the MyBroadband marketing team.

    Each month, more than 4.7 million South Africans turn to MyBroadband for the latest updates and expert coverage.
    Within this audience are:

    • 441,000 business owners
    • 591,000 senior executives – including CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CTOs, and directors
    • 1.1 million managers across industries
    • 1.7 million IT professionals
    • 508,000 consultants

    These are the professionals who make real purchasing decisions, allocate budgets, and influence strategic direction – and they’re engaging with MyBroadband every day.

    Direct access to South Africa’s leaders

    Advertising with MyBroadband gives your brand unrivalled visibility in front of this high-value audience.

    Whether you’re looking to build awareness, launch a new product, or secure B2B leads, MyBroadband’s platforms and campaigns are designed to deliver measurable results.

    Marketing solutions built for impact

    To make sure every campaign hits the mark, MyBroadband offers a wide range of marketing options tailored to your goals, including:

    • Sponsored articles
    • Social media promotions
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Category takeovers
    • What’s Next podcast interviews
    • Video reviews and unboxings
    • Dedicated mailers
    • Display banners

    Share your goals with our marketing team, and they will construct a campaign that aligns perfectly with your objectives – delivering visibility, engagement, and a strong return on investment.

    Click here to contact the MyBroadband marketing team.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz