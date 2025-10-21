Trending
How to reach South African ICT business owners
As the country’s trusted source for news and insights on technology, business, and innovation, MyBroadband attracts the exact audience that drives growth, approves budgets, and steers digital transformation.
Click here to contact the MyBroadband marketing team.
Each month, more than 4.7 million South Africans turn to MyBroadband for the latest updates and expert coverage.
Within this audience are:
- 441,000 business owners
- 591,000 senior executives – including CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CTOs, and directors
- 1.1 million managers across industries
- 1.7 million IT professionals
- 508,000 consultants
These are the professionals who make real purchasing decisions, allocate budgets, and influence strategic direction – and they’re engaging with MyBroadband every day.
Direct access to South Africa’s leaders
Advertising with MyBroadband gives your brand unrivalled visibility in front of this high-value audience.
Whether you’re looking to build awareness, launch a new product, or secure B2B leads, MyBroadband’s platforms and campaigns are designed to deliver measurable results.
Marketing solutions built for impact
To make sure every campaign hits the mark, MyBroadband offers a wide range of marketing options tailored to your goals, including:
- Sponsored articles
- Social media promotions
- Homepage takeovers
- Category takeovers
- What’s Next podcast interviews
- Video reviews and unboxings
- Dedicated mailers
- Display banners
Share your goals with our marketing team, and they will construct a campaign that aligns perfectly with your objectives – delivering visibility, engagement, and a strong return on investment.
