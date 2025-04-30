Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaPrimedia BroadcastingDNA Brand ArchitectsOFM RadioDaily MaverickGagasi FMHOT 102.7FMDentsuOgilvy South AfricaKantarClockworkRed & YellowHoward AudioKLAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Podcasts

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s top tech podcast hits 7 million views

What’s Next hosts the industry’s biggest names and leaders, who regularly break down complex topics and highlight key developments.
Issued by Broad Media
30 Apr 2025
30 Apr 2025
What&#x2019;s Next with Aki Anastasiou &#x2013; South Africa&#x2019;s top tech podcast hits 7 million views

In the world of South African tech content, one podcast stands out as a favourite – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

The podcast recently reached its 7 million views milestone, firmly cementing its position as South Africa’s most influential technology talk show.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

“What started as a vision in 2020 quickly became a conversation starter in every corner of the tech industry,” said Weich Malan, MyBroadband multimedia manager and the producer of What’s Next.

What’s Next hosts the industry’s biggest names and leaders, who regularly break down complex topics and highlight key developments.

This has created a community of South African listeners who regularly tune in to the podcast – and its impact continues to grow, reaching South Africans with a hunger for insightful discussions on the latest trends and industry developments.

“We aimed to give a voice to the people transforming the tech landscape, and the response has been overwhelming,” said Malan.

From discussions on digital transformation and the explosion of AI, to exploring how technology advances industries such as banking, finance, sustainability, insurance, and motoring – What’s Next with Aki offers exclusive access to the vast world of technology.

The podcast continues to break ground and remains committed to delivering value through every conversation.

With seven million views and counting, What’s Next with Aki isn’t only redefining tech content in South Africa – it’s leading the way for the next generation of thought leaders and listeners.

Your business can join What’s Next with Aki on this journey – click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team about getting featured.

Click here to watch the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou podcast.

Read more: Aki Anastasiou, MyBroadband, Broad Media
Share this article
NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz