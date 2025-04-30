What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s top tech podcast hits 7 million views

What’s Next hosts the industry’s biggest names and leaders, who regularly break down complex topics and highlight key developments.

In the world of South African tech content, one podcast stands out as a favourite – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

The podcast recently reached its 7 million views milestone, firmly cementing its position as South Africa’s most influential technology talk show.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

“What started as a vision in 2020 quickly became a conversation starter in every corner of the tech industry,” said Weich Malan, MyBroadband multimedia manager and the producer of What’s Next.

What’s Next hosts the industry’s biggest names and leaders, who regularly break down complex topics and highlight key developments.

This has created a community of South African listeners who regularly tune in to the podcast – and its impact continues to grow, reaching South Africans with a hunger for insightful discussions on the latest trends and industry developments.

“We aimed to give a voice to the people transforming the tech landscape, and the response has been overwhelming,” said Malan.

From discussions on digital transformation and the explosion of AI, to exploring how technology advances industries such as banking, finance, sustainability, insurance, and motoring – What’s Next with Aki offers exclusive access to the vast world of technology.

The podcast continues to break ground and remains committed to delivering value through every conversation.

With seven million views and counting, What’s Next with Aki isn’t only redefining tech content in South Africa – it’s leading the way for the next generation of thought leaders and listeners.

Your business can join What’s Next with Aki on this journey – click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team about getting featured.

Click here to watch the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou podcast.



