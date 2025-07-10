Marketing & Media Online Media
    TopAuto – the best place to advertise your motoring brand

    Brands like Suzuki, Jetour, Mazda, and BYD advertise on TopAuto, ensuring their vehicles stay top-of-mind among South African buyers.
    Issued by Broad Media
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    TopAuto &#x2013; the best place to advertise your motoring brand

    South Africa’s most prominent car brands trust TopAuto to reach their target audience thanks to the platform’s unmatched reach and engaged readership.

    Brands like Suzuki, Jetour, Mazda, and BYD advertise on TopAuto, ensuring their vehicles stay top-of-mind among South African buyers.

    Click here to advertise on TopAuto.

    These manufacturers understand that TopAuto’s audience consists of tech-savvy, automotive-focused consumers who are either actively shopping for a new car or keeping a close eye on the market.

    In addition to top car brands, TopAuto’s advertising partners include key industry players such as Bidvest McCarthy, Finance365, and MiWay – further establishing the site as a hub for South Africa’s motor industry.

    Why TopAuto

    TopAuto’s success as an advertising platform stems from its quality journalism, sleek design, and intuitive user experience.

    The platform attracts a wide readership by covering the latest motoring news, car reviews, market trends, and buyer guides – all written in a style that is accessible to both enthusiasts and everyday drivers.

    Its strong digital presence ensures campaigns run on TopAuto deliver real value – whether the objective is increasing brand awareness, boosting traffic, or generating leads.

    TopAuto also offers tailor-made content marketing packages and display advertising options to suit the unique needs of each client.

    This results-driven approach has made TopAuto the go-to platform for many of the country’s top car brands looking to connect with South African motorists in a meaningful way.

    Click here to advertise on TopAuto.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
