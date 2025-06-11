Marketing & Media Online Media
    Reach 1 million South African car buyers in one place

    Our marketing team will help you craft the perfect marketing package for your needs, and will manage the entire campaign on your behalf.
    Issued by Broad Media
    11 Jun 2025
    11 Jun 2025
    TopAuto is South Africa’s leading automotive news website and the best place to reach over 1 million South African car buyers, motoring enthusiasts, and professionals.

    This is thanks to its reputation as the best publication to find breaking news stories and comprehensive feature articles relating to the motoring industry.

    Your business can target this audience by running a marketing campaign on TopAuto.

    TopAuto’s most popular marketing products include:

    • Sponsored Articles with Social Media Promotions
    • Homepage Takeovers
    • Category Takeovers
    • Run-of-Site Banners
    • Review Videos
    • Newsletter Banners

    Our marketing team will help you craft the perfect marketing package for your needs, and will manage the entire campaign on your behalf.

    This includes creating content (if required), taking your content and creatives live, and reporting on your campaign’s performance.

    Take advantage of TopAuto’s unrivalled audience of South African car buyers, motoring enthusiasts, and professionals – click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
