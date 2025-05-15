Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaRogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaGorillaIMC ConferenceLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVMLBrandMappKaya 959Sauce AdvertisingHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Online Media

    The most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa

    Companies that use sponsored articles to promote their products and services can expect excellent ROI on their marketing investment.
    Issued by Broad Media
    15 May 2025
    15 May 2025
    The most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa

    According to the 2024 Digital Marketing Report South Africa, sponsored articles are the most trusted form of online advertising.

    The report found that over 80% of respondents use online articles and reviews to find important information about the products and services they are considering buying.

    Click here to contact the TopAuto marketing team.

    The report also found that over 75% of respondents trust online articles and reviews more than any other medium when choosing which new products and services to buy.

    Therefore, companies that use sponsored articles to promote their products and services can expect excellent ROI on their marketing investment – particularly if they advertise in the right place.

    Advertise on TopAuto

    As South Africa’s leading automotive news website, with over one million monthly readers, TopAuto is the best place to promote your company’s products and services.

    Our marketing team will help you book and run a sponsored article campaign, including writing your articles (if needed), publishing them, promoting them on social media, and reporting on their performance.

    Find out more today – click here to contact the TopAuto marketing team.

    Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media, TopAuto
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz