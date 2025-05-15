Isilumko Activate appoints new chief commercial officer - Gregory Martin

Earlier this year, Isilumko shared its bold vision and renewed energy for 2025 - a commitment to growth, innovation, and creating meaningful, culturally resonant connections between brands and people. Today, the company is pleased to announce the next step in that journey: the appointment of Gregory Martin as chief commercial officer at Isilumko.

This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces Isilumko's drive to attract and retain the very best industry talent - professionals who not only understand the business of engaging consumers, staff, and fans but also bring a deep passion for agency growth, exploring innovation, and empowering people.

With over two decades of experience in experiential marketing, retail media, brand activation, and engagement strategy, Gregory brings a powerful mix of commercial leadership and creative thinking to the table. He is known for growing agencies, unlocking value for clients, and developing curious, proactive, future-focused teams ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

As the company continues to scale its operations and expand its impact across South Africa and the continent, Gregory’s focus will be on driving smart, insight-led growth while mentoring and empowering the exceptional talent already within the Isilumko family. According to Gregory: "Many agencies talk about being creative-led, and data-driven with a focus on execution excellence. That should be standard for any leading BTL agency, as it is at Isilumko. Our focus is on the people and innovations that drive return on investment for our clients. Isilumko's value proposition is REACH, SCOPE, and IMPACT." This is what is measured at Isilumko, and that is what clients rely on us to give them. Innovation comes in many forms, and one that Isilumko is currently looking at is how the industry has historically measured campaign success. It's something Gregory is certain about when he says: "At Isilumko, we are pioneering a new method to ascertain the impact and success of brand activation and experiential marketing campaigns. I look forward to continuing the work we have started, with key industry players, to define a new metric to quantify the real impact of our work beyond cost per contact and related current measures of success. It's been a long time coming, and I think our clients will appreciate it".

Gregory's appointment marks a continuation of the energy and direction Isilumko outlined at the start of the year: to lead the way in BTL through innovation, strategic creativity, and operational excellence. His deep knowledge of the African market and proven ability to align strategy with delivery will be key as the company sharpens its offerings and future-proofs its services. A part of that strategy is giving young talent a place and the space to thrive in order to drive the company forward, "I want to meet the young talent, those with a passion for engaging consumers, staff and fans. Come and knock on my door," encourages Gregory.

Isilumko is excited to welcome Gregory into this next chapter of the company’s story. With his leadership, the company doubles down on its mission to grow, mentor, and create impact for its clients, its people, and the industry at large.

The momentum continues.

Enquiries:

Nritika Singh

Managing director, Isilumko Group

Phone: 011 267 2920

Mobile: 072 723 9500

Gregory Martin

082 902 9341

az.oc.okmulisi@nitram.yrogerG

Website: www.isilumkoactivate.co.za



