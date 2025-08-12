Trending
BusinessTech – South Africa’s biggest business news website
BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest online business publication.
This is according to IAB SA data for July 2025, which measured the country’s top news publications by page views.
- Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.
BusinessTech was the clear victor in the business category with approximately 18 million page views for the month, followed by Daily Investor with over 10 million views.
View the top 5 business publications in South Africa for July 2025, below.
The power of BusinessTech
This result reiterates BusinessTech’s reputation as South Africa’s premier business publication – and the best place to advertise your products and services.
We offer a wide range of marketing solutions for you to choose from, including:
- Sponsored articles
- Sponsored reviews
- banners
- Homepage takeovers
- Podcast interviews
- And much more.
BusinessTech’s expert marketing team will handle every part of your marketing campaign to ensure you enjoy maximum ROI.
This includes writing articles and designing content (if needed), launching and managing the campaign, and providing a results report.
