Start your Black Friday advertising the right way – with BusinessTech

BusinessTech is the country’s largest business news website with over five million monthly readers and an audience consisting of many key business leaders.

Black Friday is around the corner, and companies must already begin planning how they will stand out from their competitors.

Key to this is choosing the right platform to advertise on. This platform must have the right audience for maximum ROI – a readership that is large and engaged.

Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

In South Africa, one platform checks all these boxes: BusinessTech.

BusinessTech is the country’s largest business news website with over five million monthly readers and an audience consisting of many key business leaders.

This includes:

C-levels/directors – 131,000



Senior managers – 712,000



Business owners – 856,000



Middle/junior managers – 2,400,000

BusinessTech’s influential audience and stellar reputation make it the perfect choice to promote your key Black Friday deals and specials.

Book for Black Friday

BusinessTech offers a wide range of marketing products to help you maximise your Black Friday campaign.

These products include:

Sponsored articles promoted on social media



Display banners



Homepage takeovers



Podcast interviews



And much more

The BusinessTech marketing team will manage your entire Black Friday campaign on your behalf and ensure you enjoy an excellent ROI this Black Friday.

Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.



