    Start your Black Friday advertising the right way – with BusinessTech

    BusinessTech is the country’s largest business news website with over five million monthly readers and an audience consisting of many key business leaders.
    Issued by Broad Media
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Black Friday is around the corner, and companies must already begin planning how they will stand out from their competitors.

    Key to this is choosing the right platform to advertise on. This platform must have the right audience for maximum ROI – a readership that is large and engaged.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    In South Africa, one platform checks all these boxes: BusinessTech.

    BusinessTech is the country’s largest business news website with over five million monthly readers and an audience consisting of many key business leaders.

    This includes:

    • C-levels/directors – 131,000
    • Senior managers – 712,000
    • Business owners – 856,000
    • Middle/junior managers – 2,400,000

    BusinessTech’s influential audience and stellar reputation make it the perfect choice to promote your key Black Friday deals and specials.

    Book for Black Friday

    BusinessTech offers a wide range of marketing products to help you maximise your Black Friday campaign.

    These products include:

    • Sponsored articles promoted on social media
    • Display banners
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Podcast interviews
    • And much more

    The BusinessTech marketing team will manage your entire Black Friday campaign on your behalf and ensure you enjoy an excellent ROI this Black Friday.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz