Selling audio and radio – you either have it, or you don’t?

The idea that someone is “born to sell” is a common one, but it’s not entirely accurate – especially not in radio advertising. While some individuals might possess natural inclinations that make them excel in sales, such as strong communication skills or a persuasive personality, anyone can learn and improve their sales abilities.

Here is why the notion “born to sell” is misleading:

Sales is a learned skill. Like any profession, sales involve specific techniques, strategies, and knowledge that can be acquired through education and experience. The more you read, listen and observe, the more you will know. Your brain is such a powerful tool. You must be informed of everything in your industry, all the trends and all the tools. Curiosity is the best way to acquire more skills. You must listen to radio to sell radio. You need to understand the power of audio consumption that creates a sale. Audio consumption is so intimate to our hearts, our feelings and how we deal with life: that is a sale.

The sound of “something” invests in our heart of sales.

Natural talent is not enough. While some people have a natural aptitude for sales, consistent effort, practice, and a growth mindset are crucial for success.

It helps when you have a natural feeling for people, their emotions and radio sales, but generally you too need to stay in practice. Use your resources. Learn from your colleagues. Spend time in your industry and office environment.

You need to be curious about everything. Every event, every change, every little piece of information shared by a loved business is an opportunity to sell remarkable, effective radio and audio advertising.

Adaptability is key. The radio sales landscape is constantly evolving, and successful radio and audio salespeople must be able to adapt their approach based on changing customer needs and market trends.

Know your prospects. Know their business and their beliefs. Their visions and missions. You need to be so up to date with their needs and their marketing desires, that you should feel like it’s your own business you are part of.

Be creative and innovative. Don’t be scared to suggest an idea. Your idea could change their business.

Everyone sells in some capacity. Whether it's persuading a friend to see a movie or negotiating a salary, everyone engages in sales-like activities daily.

You sell yourself daily. The moment when you make contact with a prospect or walk through their doors, you are selling “yourself” and the radio station you represent.

People buy from people.

Make sure you are the type of people that they want to invest in. Become their partner, a trusted source, and they will invest in you for the long term.

While some may have a natural advantage, the ability to sell audio and radio effectively, you have the ability to get it done.

Be interested and curious and you will fall in love with the results and the reward audio and radio advertising delivers.

