Why in-person networking still matters for business owners

Author: Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited

In the words of business magnate, Richard Branson: “Success in business is all about making connections”. While this remains inherently true, networking behaviours – like what draws people to in-person events, how they prefer to connect, and which formats foster the strongest engagement – continue to evolve.

Today, business owners are networking with purpose – not just for handshakes, but for insights and innovation. This is according to the 2025 trends report by Freeman, a global leader in events, which reveals 61% of respondents network primarily to learn something new, while 58% do so to exchange ideas and 54%, to identify collaboration opportunities.

Preparation is your secret weapon

Walking into a networking event without preparation is a bit like pitching to an investor without a business plan – you might get lucky, but the odds aren’t in your favour. The entrepreneurs who consistently gain value from networking are the ones who take a strategic approach. They do their research, set objectives, and approach every conversation with intent.

Here are five practical steps drawn from the Freeman report’s findings to help you prepare and network with purpose:

Step one: Do your homework

Before a networking event, research who’s attending, which experts will be there, and what topics will be discussed. In the report, 43% of respondents said knowing which industry leaders would be present helped them connect more effectively, while 40% value being able to connect with targeted attendees in advance.

Step two: Arrive with purpose

Think about what you hope to gain from the experience, whether it’s learning about emerging trends, exploring partnerships, or finding solutions to shared challenges. Set specific goals for the conversations you want to have and who you’d like to have them with.

The strongest networks are built when people connect around shared goals and relevant topics. In fact, 51% of respondents prefer industry-specific discussions, while nearly half (49%) believe that prompts related to industry challenges make networking more valuable.

Step three: Listen more than you sell

Relationship-building starts with listening. The report found that 40% of respondents identified active listening as a key skill for effective networking. Conversely, one in three people said networking often feels 'too salesy', suggesting that old-school elevator pitches and aggressive selling tactics are turning people off.

This tells us that the most effective connectors are those who focus first on building relationships, not on making sales. So be sure to ask open-ended questions and show genuine curiosity about others’ work when attending events.

Step four: Sharpen your soft skills

Strong interpersonal skills are everything when it comes to networking, so it’s worth practising conversational techniques that show interest and engagement. When asked what would improve their ability to connect at in-person events, 51% of respondents said remembering names and details would help, while 40% highlighted active listening as essential.

Step five: Follow up thoughtfully

The real value of networking happens after the event. Reach out, share an article, or suggest a coffee meeting, but make sure you personalise your approach. More than a third (34%) of respondents say that personalisation makes networking more effective.

In an era where digital connections often outnumber face-to-face interactions, purposeful networking offers a rare opportunity to connect with people in meaningful ways. Every introduction could be a future client, mentor, or partner – and every conversation an opportunity to learn, collaborate, or innovate.



