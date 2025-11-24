South Africa
    Small businesses urged to treat Black Friday as a visibility moment, not a discount race

    By Sudir Sahadeo, issued by Business Partners Limited
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    As the world prepares for another Black Friday (28 November), South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have a golden opportunity to stand out from the big brand noise by offering more value-driven, authentic alternatives.
    Author: Sudir Sahadeo, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited.
    Author: Sudir Sahadeo, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited.

    This is according to Sudir Sahadeo, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited, who says that while big retailers may win on price, small businesses can win on connection. “Black Friday has long favoured large retailers with big advertising budgets and the ability to absorb heavy discounts. But entrepreneurs can run their own race by using this time to build relationships, boost visibility, and remind communities why supporting local matters.”

    Competing on value, not price

    An increasingly constrained economic environment has bred a more cautious consumer, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Black Friday discounting. But Sahadeo warns that SMEs who try to compete purely on price risk eroding already-tight margins and damaging long-term sustainability.

    “Instead of slashing prices, focus on providing more value-added offers such as bundles, loyalty benefits, free delivery, or extended services. These reinforce customer experience and deliver tangible benefits without compromising profitability. They also showcase the agility of small businesses to exceed customer expectations,” he says.

    Sharing the local story

    Research shows that South Africans are keen to support local businesses, particularly those that create jobs and foster community development. SMEs can benefit by aligning themselves with efforts to strengthen and inclusively grow the local economy.

    “The competitive advantage of a small business often lies in its story,” says Sahadeo. “People want to know who they are supporting, what role the business plays in the community, and how their purchase has a positive impact. That authenticity cannot be bought with big-budget advertising.”

    Local cross-promotions can also amplify reach. Sahadeo suggests collaborating with other SMEs through initiatives such as bundled gift boxes, shared delivery options, or co-branded community events.

    Data over noise

    Let’s face it, Black Friday is oversaturated, and consumers can’t escape the noise. That’s why more targeted communications campaigns generally outperform broader ones. If an SME has an email list or a WhatsApp group, pair that with historical customer data for all the ingredients necessary for a personalised campaign.

    “A direct message to a loyal customer who already trusts the business can be far more effective than trying to compete in crowded digital spaces,” Sahadeo says.

    Think beyond November

    Black Friday should form part of a broader customer retention strategy rather than a standalone event. Sahadeo stresses that turning once-off customers into repeat clients delivers far more long-term value than chasing a short-lived sales spike.

    “Visibility is the real win,” he says. “Even if margins are tight, participating in the national shopping moment keeps your brand present and relevant. It builds familiarity and reinforces your presence and role in the community.”

    He adds that the strongest businesses are those that use Black Friday as a springboard into December and the new year. “For small businesses, it’s becoming less about driving quick sales and more about building a name, strengthening loyalty, and thinking long-term. Those that adapt their approach now will be better positioned for a stronger year ahead.”

    About Sudir Sahadeo

    Sudir Sahadeo is regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
