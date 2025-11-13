PR vs marketing: How can PR elevate your small business?

Public relations (PR) and marketing are often terms that are used interchangeably. In business, both functions are critical in building a successful brand. This makes understanding the difference between them difficult, especially for small business owners. However, these functions serve different purposes and understanding the difference can be a game-changer for growth for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Author: Jeremy Lang

The rising implementation of PR by businesses is becoming more evident across Africa. Recent research by the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) found that 38% of business leaders now rely more heavily on PR counsel, a 31% increase from 2024.

Although sometimes the objectives, goals, and even some tactics used in PR and marketing may be closely related, marketing is all about promoting products and driving sales, while PR focuses on shaping your business’ reputation and building trust with your targeted audience. For SMEs, this is particularly important as a strong reputation can open doors, attract partners, and create long-term customer loyalty.

Here’s how PR can elevate your small business and why it should complement your marketing efforts:

Build credibility and trust Marketing messages and campaigns can tell people why they should buy your products or use your services, but PR shows them why they can trust you. PR efforts such as positive media coverage and thought leadership pieces help position your business as a credible player in your sector. If people see you as reliable, knowledgeable, and ethical, that could turn hesitant prospects into loyal customers. PR can also help build a favourable profile of a business as an employer of choice, making it easier to obtain top talent when hiring staff. Strengthen your story Every business has a story worth telling but sometimes the business owners don’t even understand how important it is to tell that story and how to properly tell it. Whether it’s your journey, your innovation, or the problem you solve for customers or the community, PR helps share that story in an impactful way. PR also helps construct your key messages and what makes your story unique and relatable to your audience. Marketing can attract attention the business needs, but PR adds depth and meaning, connecting with customers on an emotional level that drives loyalty. Attract meaningful partnerships and investments SMEs often focus on revenue generation, but growth also depends on strategic relationships. PR helps raise your profile with potential investors, suppliers, and partners by showcasing your expertise, reliability, and community impact. A well-placed media feature or industry award can make your business stand out in a crowded market. Crisis management and reputation protection There's a common misconception that PR is only about media coverage and press releases. However, PR covers a broader range of activities, including crisis management and community engagement, which are all aimed at shaping public perception and building trust. Even small businesses can face negative publicity, customer complaints, or operational interruptions. PR isn’t just about promoting your brand; it’s also about protecting your reputation. Having a plan in place for addressing issues professionally can prevent immediate chaos and long-term damage while also maintaining stakeholder confidence. Cost-effective visibility While marketing often requires direct spending on advertising or campaigns, PR can generate earned media coverage at an affordable cost. For SMEs with tight budgets, this is an efficient way to increase visibility, build authority, and support marketing initiatives without the large price tag of going all out with big advertising campaigns. Integrating PR and marketing The most successful small businesses don’t see PR and marketing as competing functions, they complement each other. Marketing drives sales in the short-term, while PR builds a long-term foundation of credibility and trust. Together, they can create a more sustainable growth engine for the business.

By understanding the difference and leveraging PR effectively, SMEs can boost their reputation, attract more customers, and position themselves for success – all while making the most of limited resources.



