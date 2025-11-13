South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedLocation BankBizcommunity.comBusiness Daily DealsThe Publicity WorkshopPnetSME South AfricaMultiChoiceNSBC.AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA’s SMEs face a defining November as G20, Black Friday collide

    Miguel da Silva, group executive: business banking at TymeBank, says the conclusion of South Africa’s G20 presidency brings a sequence of high-profile events, from the Think20 Summit to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, offering SMEs in hospitality, transport, tourism, and related sectors both immediate revenue opportunities and the chance to form long-term international partnerships.
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Fiscal policy adjustments could benefit SMEs

    According to da Silva, finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, with a revised inflation target of 3% and projected GDP growth of 1.2% in 2025, signals potential reductions in borrowing costs and improved consumer spending power for SMEs.

    Infrastructure investment and procurement transparency

    Da Silva notes that planned increases in infrastructure and capital expenditure, alongside the new Procurement Payments Dashboard, create pathways for SMEs to access public-sector contracts and participate in government projects.

    Interest rate decisions remain critical

    The TymeBank executive highlights that the South African Reserve Bank’s final interest rate decision for 2025 will directly affect SMEs’ working capital costs, financing options, and planning for 2026, especially after 125 basis points of rate cuts over the past year.

    Black Friday brings both opportunity and risk

    Da Silva advises SMEs to prepare for Black Friday, pointing out that increased sales volumes are paired with a higher risk of fraud and scams, making staff training, payment security, and customer protection essential.

    Investment and agri summits offer strategic entry points

    He adds that events such as the Western Cape Investment Summit and the upcoming African Agri Investment Indaba provide SMEs with structured frameworks to engage with investors, secure contracts, and integrate into international projects.

    Technology adoption is key

    Da Silva emphasises that the Africa Tech Festival offers SMEs a concentrated view of emerging technologies, potential partners, and innovation trends that could improve digital transformation and operational efficiency.

    Data and insights guide planning

    Da Silva underlines the importance of monitoring key economic indicators, including the Consumer Price Index, Business Confidence Index, and Quarterly Labour Force Survey, to make informed operational and strategic decisions.

    Positioning for 2026

    He concludes that SMEs who actively engage with these developments, while maintaining operational discipline during peak trading and high-volume periods, are better positioned to capitalise on opportunities and mitigate risks in the year ahead.

    Read more: SMEs, TymeBank, Miguel Da Silva
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz