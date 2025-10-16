South Africa
Entrepreneurship HR
    Celebrating SA’s real MVPs

    By Jeremy Lang, issued by Business Partners Limited
    16 Oct 2025
    Every year on 16 October, Boss’s Day gives employees an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the people who lead them for their support. But in South Africa, there’s a category of bosses who deserve more than just a thank-you card from their teams – the small and medium enterprise (SME) owners. These are the leaders who collectively contribute a third of the country’s GDP and employ over 60% of the workforce.
    Jeremy Lang, managing director at Business Partners Limited
    While large corporate CEOs may make more headlines, there is a lot we can also learn from the small business bosses. Here’s why:

    1. They often prioritise purpose over profit

    For most SME owners, the motivation to start a business goes beyond financial gain. Many are driven by a desire to solve a problem, support their community, or build something lasting. This sense of purpose gives their leadership authenticity – a quality that inspires employees and earns customer loyalty.

    Purpose-led leadership is increasingly recognised as a competitive advantage. In uncertain times, it anchors teams and keeps them focused on long-term goals. Small business bosses, who often have a direct and personal connection to their mission, exemplify this naturally.

    2. They are masters of adaptability

    If the last few years have taught local business owners anything, it’s that adaptability is the ultimate survival skill. From navigating load shedding and rising costs to tariffs and macroeconomic volatility, small business leaders have had to pivot constantly – and fast.

    Fortunately, unlike large corporations bogged down by internal bureaucracy, SMEs are nimble by nature. A café owner might introduce solar power to keep trading through blackouts; a retailer might move online overnight to reach new markets. This agility not only keeps businesses afloat but demonstrates the kind of decisive, creative thinking that bigger companies often struggle to replicate.

    3. They know the value of people

    Good bosses understand that business is built on relationships. In small enterprises, this principle is especially visible: every employee, supplier, and customer matters. SME leaders often work side-by-side with their teams, creating a sense of shared ownership and trust that’s rare in larger organisations.

    In fact, research consistently shows that employees in smaller companies report higher levels of engagement and job satisfaction when their leaders are approachable and genuinely invested in their wellbeing. These are the kinds of bosses who know their employees’ strengths, who celebrate small wins, and who understand that empathy is a management superpower.

    4. They make every rand count

    Small business owners are some of the most financially disciplined leaders in the economy. With limited resources, they learn early on how to stretch budgets, negotiate better deals, and find creative ways to grow without overextending themselves.

    This financial prudence breeds innovation. Whether it’s pooling resources through partnerships, leveraging technology to save time and costs, or reinvesting profits strategically, SME owners often achieve remarkable results with far fewer resources than their corporate counterparts. Their example reminds us that smart financial management isn’t about abundance – it’s about making deliberate, informed choices.

    5. They build resilience through community

    One of the most admirable qualities of small business bosses is their sense of community. They understand that their success is intertwined with the wellbeing of those around them. Many go out of their way to support local suppliers, mentor young entrepreneurs, or contribute to social initiatives in their areas.

    This mindset builds resilience – not just for individual businesses, but for the broader economy. When SMEs thrive, they create jobs, stimulate innovation, and strengthen the social fabric of South Africa’s towns and cities.

    So, to the small business bosses of South Africa, today is your day. You are the mentors, the innovators, the risk-takers, and the job creators who embody what it means to lead with heart and courage. As we celebrate Boss’s Day, we celebrate you – the real MVPs of South Africa’s economy.

    About Jeremy Lang

    Jeremy Lang is managing director at Business Partners Limited.
    Business Partners Limited
    We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
