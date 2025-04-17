Marketing & Media Online Media
    Marketing & Media Online Media

    How to reach South African business decision-makers

    Companies that advertise on BusinessTech tap into its influential audience and enjoy superior marketing ROI.
    Issued by Broad Media
    17 Apr 2025
    The easiest way for South African businesses to reach the right audience of decision-makers is by advertising on BusinessTech.

    This is thanks to BusinessTech’s impressive audience of over five million monthly readers who trust the news website to offer reliable information.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    The BusinessTech audience includes many of the country’s most influential business professionals, including:

    • 131,000 c-levels/directors
    • 856,000 business owners
    • 712,000 senior managers

    These readers advise their companies on what products and services to buy, and influence the strategic direction of their business units.

    Companies that advertise on BusinessTech can therefore tap into this influential audience and enjoy superior marketing ROI.

    Advertise with BusinessTech

    To enable South African companies to reach their target market, BusinessTech offers a comprehensive range of powerful marketing solutions.

    These include sponsored articles, podcast interviews, review videos, display banners, and homepage takeovers.

    Our marketing team will build you the perfect combination of these solutions to reach and exceed your marketing goals.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    MyBroadband, BusinessTech, Broad Media
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz