TakealotNow expands to Joburg’s East Rand

Online retailer, Takealot, continues to make everyday shopping faster, easier and more personalised with the expansion of its popular on-demand delivery service, TakealotNow.

Image supplied

Available via the Mr D app, TakealotNow answers to a growing need for on-demand shopping.

And, with a product selection that’s curated based on purchase behaviour across suburbs, TakealotNow shoppers can get everything from trending tech and bestselling books to DIY tools, beauty essentials, household essentials, pet food and more, all delivered in minutes.

“East Rand, it’s your turn to shop what you need - and want - faster than ever before,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

“We understand our customer needs when it comes to speed of delivery and convenience, and this expansion means South Africans can now get their favourite essentials, gadgets and gifts delivered to their door, anywhere in Kempton Park, Bedfordview, Edenvale, Kensington, Houghton Estate, Modderfontein, and Orange Grove.”

Says Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO: “We’re thrilled to partner with Takealot on this exciting new expansion.”

“Our app has long been a favourite for deliveries from your favourite restaurant or Pick n Pay groceries at in store prices, and now we're helping South Africans get the benefit of 1000s of Takealot products delivered straight to their door within minutes. As we roll out to more areas, we’re unlocking even greater convenience for more customers across the country.”

Launched in July 2023, TakealotNow began as a pilot project in Cape Town's northern suburbs, offering a curated range of products delivered within minutes via the Mr D app.

Since then, the service has expanded to the greater Cape Town region, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, with plans to continue rolling out to more areas as demand increases. Operating daily from 8am to 8pm, TakealotNow has pioneered a new category of on-demand retail in South Africa by delivering a wide assortment of everyday essentials and premium products beyond the traditional focus on groceries.

The recent launch of TakealotMore, Takealot Group's R99 per month subscription service, offers members unlimited free TakealotNow deliveries and exclusive coupons amongst its range of benefits.

This means members not only save on delivery fees but also get their goods delivered in minutes, exactly when they want or need them.