Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaBizcommunity.comProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TakealotNow expands to Joburg’s East Rand

    Online retailer, Takealot, continues to make everyday shopping faster, easier and more personalised with the expansion of its popular on-demand delivery service, TakealotNow.
    11 Jun 2025
    11 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Available via the Mr D app, TakealotNow answers to a growing need for on-demand shopping.

    And, with a product selection that’s curated based on purchase behaviour across suburbs, TakealotNow shoppers can get everything from trending tech and bestselling books to DIY tools, beauty essentials, household essentials, pet food and more, all delivered in minutes.

    “East Rand, it’s your turn to shop what you need - and want - faster than ever before,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

    “We understand our customer needs when it comes to speed of delivery and convenience, and this expansion means South Africans can now get their favourite essentials, gadgets and gifts delivered to their door, anywhere in Kempton Park, Bedfordview, Edenvale, Kensington, Houghton Estate, Modderfontein, and Orange Grove.”

    Says Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO: “We’re thrilled to partner with Takealot on this exciting new expansion.”

    “Our app has long been a favourite for deliveries from your favourite restaurant or Pick n Pay groceries at in store prices, and now we're helping South Africans get the benefit of 1000s of Takealot products delivered straight to their door within minutes. As we roll out to more areas, we’re unlocking even greater convenience for more customers across the country.”

    Launched in July 2023, TakealotNow began as a pilot project in Cape Town's northern suburbs, offering a curated range of products delivered within minutes via the Mr D app.

    Since then, the service has expanded to the greater Cape Town region, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, with plans to continue rolling out to more areas as demand increases. Operating daily from 8am to 8pm, TakealotNow has pioneered a new category of on-demand retail in South Africa by delivering a wide assortment of everyday essentials and premium products beyond the traditional focus on groceries.

    The recent launch of TakealotMore, Takealot Group's R99 per month subscription service, offers members unlimited free TakealotNow deliveries and exclusive coupons amongst its range of benefits.

    This means members not only save on delivery fees but also get their goods delivered in minutes, exactly when they want or need them.

    Read more: Takealot, Karla Levick, TakealotNow
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz