Celebrate the uniqueness of your story – one reward at a time!

Beauty has always reflected its time. Once bound by rigid standards, it was defined by a singular, often unattainable ideal. But today, beauty is as diverse as the people who shape it. It is no longer about fitting into a mould but about embracing individuality, authenticity, and your story. Across South Africa, beauty is an evolving narrative – one that honours heritage, self-expression, and confidence in all its forms.

From bold makeup choices to effortless natural looks, from intricate hairstyles to striking simplicity, beauty is deeply personal. It is a statement of identity, a celebration of uniqueness. The Takealot House of Beauty, powered by Absa Rewards, is a space where everyone can shape their unique beauty story with confidence and pride while getting rewarded.

As a brand whose promise is rooted in “Your Story Matters", Absa recognises that beauty is more than aesthetics – it’s about self-worth, confidence, and the freedom to express who you are. At the heart of this first-of-its-kind partnership is a commitment to bringing Absa Rewards members immersive experiences and ensuring that self-expression is celebrated and rewarded. Beauty is an investment, not just a purchase – and Absa Rewards ensures that your uniqueness is valued in real time.

“This partnership with The Takealot House of Beauty aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering consumers through both financial solutions and lifestyle experiences. Beauty is deeply personal, and we want to ensure that our customers feel seen, supported, and rewarded in their choices. This collaboration allows us to connect with beauty enthusiasts in a meaningful way while delivering real reward benefits,” adds Thabisa Mkhwanazi, managing executive, Everyday Banking and Product Solutions Cluster at Absa.

This is not Absa Rewards' first partnership with Takealot. Through continued collaborations, Absa has consistently provided members with exclusive benefits that align with their lifestyles. This partnership underscores Absa’s ambition to create rewarding experiences that extend beyond banking, reinforcing its commitment to empowering consumers in both financial and lifestyle aspects.

Exclusive rewards for Absa customers

Absa Rewards’ collaboration with The Takealot House of Beauty is about empowering individuals to embrace beauty with confidence. Through the Owning My Uniqueness campaign, Absa ensures that every beauty enthusiast – whether a professional or a casual shopper – feels seen, valued, and rewarded.

As the exclusive financial partner of The Takealot House of Beauty, Absa Rewards ensures that beauty enthusiasts get more than just an unforgettable experience. For the duration of the fair, Absa Rewards members can enjoy up to 30% real cashback, depending on their Rewards Tier, on all beauty and self-care purchases made through Takealot, capped at R3,000 per customer. Because beauty isn’t just about looking good – it’s about making choices that feel good too.

This offer is valid for three days on the Takealot website.

“At Absa Rewards, we believe that beauty should be more than just an experience – it should be rewarding. Our cashback offering ensures that every beauty purchase on Takealot is about making financially savvy choices too,” says Alicia Raynard, executive, Absa Rewards.

What to expect at The Takealot House of Beauty powered by Absa Rewards

Friday, 28 March 2025: Be among the first to step inside the Takealot House of Beauty at this exclusive Absa VIP evening. Enjoy welcome drinks, great music, and vibrant company while indulging in a premium gift bag worth over R3,000, featuring some of the world’s most renowned beauty brands and beloved local products.

Saturday, 29 March and Sunday, 30 March 2025: Engage with top beauty brands and explore local favourites through interactive experiences. Each attendee will receive an exclusive gift bag valued at over R2,000, packed with must-have beauty essentials.

Highlights include:

Absa masterclass: ‘Level up your finances with Rewards’ – beauty is an investment, and Absa ensures your uniqueness is recognised and rewarded in real time. Connect with experts who will help you maximise your benefits and make the most of your rewards.

‘Level up your finances with Rewards’ – beauty is an investment, and Absa ensures your uniqueness is recognised and rewarded in real time. Connect with experts who will help you maximise your benefits and make the most of your rewards. Engage and win big: Every day attendees stand a chance to win their share of R200,000 in cash daily, paid directly into their Absa Rewards account.

Every day attendees stand a chance to win their share of R200,000 in cash daily, paid directly into their Absa Rewards account. #AbsaRewardsMe challenge: Social media users can showcase their beauty journeys for a chance to win exclusive rewards.

Social media users can showcase their beauty journeys for a chance to win exclusive rewards. Interactive digital activations: QR codes throughout the event will unlock surprise deals, exclusive giveaways, and free and easy sign-ups for Absa Rewards.

QR codes throughout the event will unlock surprise deals, exclusive giveaways, and free and easy sign-ups for Absa Rewards. Influencer takeovers: Leading beauty influencers will share live insights and behind-the-scenes moments from the fair.

Leading beauty influencers will share live insights and behind-the-scenes moments from the fair. Brand exhibitions and experiences: Discover the latest products and reconnect with cult-favourite beauty brands.

Discover the latest products and reconnect with cult-favourite beauty brands. Live demos and masterclasses: Whether you’re a seasoned makeup artist or just starting, expert-led sessions will help you refine your beauty skills.

Whether you’re a seasoned makeup artist or just starting, expert-led sessions will help you refine your beauty skills. Interactive zones: Immerse yourself in dedicated beauty spaces designed for trendsetting content and complimentary mini-treatments.

Immerse yourself in dedicated beauty spaces designed for trendsetting content and complimentary mini-treatments. Runway and content spaces: Daily fashion and beauty showcases spotlighting local designers and the latest beauty trends.

With this partnership, Absa Rewards continues to transform everyday experiences into opportunities for empowerment, self-expression, and financial well-being.

Join the celebration

Follow the conversation on social media using hashtags #AbsaXHouseOfBeauty #InMyUniqueStory #TakealotHouseOfBeauty and stay connected on Instagram @absa.southafrica and TikTok @Absa_Group for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more beauty rewards.

The Takealot House of Beauty powered by Absa Rewards, is more than a fair – it’s a movement. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast, a trendsetter, or someone simply looking to embrace self-care, this is your invitation to celebrate who you are, your way.

Dates: 28 to 30 March 2025 at The Forum The Campus, Bryanston, Johannesburg.



