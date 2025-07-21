Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao passes away

Sowetan is mourning the loss of its executive editor, Pearl Sebolao, who passed away in hospital on Saturday. A seasoned media and communications professional, Sebolao’s career spanned more than two decades.

Pearl Sebolao passed away in hospital. Source: LinkedIn.

Expertise

She held editorial roles at both Sowetan and its sister publication, Business Day, and also brought her expertise to the private sector, having worked at Absa and Barclays.

Nwabisa Makunga, managing director of news and media at Arena Holdings, described Sebolao as a quiet yet powerful presence in the newsroom.

“Pearl was a quiet force in our newsroom – thoughtful, meticulous and deeply committed to editorial excellence. She worked largely behind the scenes, but her influence was felt widely, through the standards she upheld, the stories she helped shape and the support she offered to so many colleagues over the years.”

Government tribute

Government Communication and Information System acting director-general, Nomonde Mnukwa, also paid tribute to Sebolao.

“We mourn the passing of a dedicated journalist and committed media professional who helped shape the narrative of our time. May her loved ones find comfort and strength during this difficult period, and may her memory continue to inspire all who work towards a better South Africa. May her soul rest in peace.”

Sebolao leaves behind her two children and her sister.