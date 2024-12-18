Why South African business must stop regurgitating CSI models and start funding the future

South African corporates are still reaching for the same outdated template: the gala dinner, the heritage month sponsorship, the once-off art competition. These inherited models are neat, familiar, and easy to execute - but in today’s imagination-driven economy, they no longer serve the sector or the country.

Unathi Malunga

The world has changed, and the stakes are higher. Creativity is no longer a "nice to have" - it is a strategic asset. The global economy is now shaped by cultural capital, innovation, and perception. If business leaders continue to rely on symbolic CSI events, South Africa will fall further behind.

This is not a critique - it is a call to action.

We have the opportunity to build something different. Something better. Equity-based partnerships where artists retain IP. Long-term investment models that allow for growth. Innovation labs where brands and creatives build together. Real funding for infrastructure, not just events.

And this is where Basa comes in. As a partnership catalyst, we bridge the gap between business, government, and the arts. Through the Ampersand Strategy, our Supporting Grants, and bespoke initiatives, we’re co-creating scalable, future-facing platforms that reflect today’s realities.

To those already leading this shift - we see you, and we thank you. You are laying the foundation for a new kind of economy. To those still regurgitating old templates: this is your invitation to evolve.

The arts are not ornamental. They are not symbolic. They are foundational. Cultural production drives employment, reputation, identity, and influence. It is not a branding afterthought - it is a strategic engine.

Let us stop decorating our strategies with culture - and start building strategy through culture. The future demands nothing less.



