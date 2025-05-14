Basa at RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2025: Putting South Africa’s creative sector on the global map

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) is partnering with RMB Latitudes Art Fair, to present the RMB Latitudes Talks, set to run from 23 to 25 May at the scenic Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg. This collaboration reflects BASA’s ongoing commitment to driving meaningful dialogue and partnerships within the arts, both at home and across borders.

This year’s Fair takes place at a key moment as South Africa gears up to host the G20 Summit - an event that will cast a global spotlight on the country’s leadership, innovation and cultural impact. In this context, the RMB Latitudes Talks Programme, partnered by BASA, offers a powerful platform for unpacking the role of the creative sector in shaping a shared future.

Rooted in the theme of global connection, the 2025 Talks Programme presents a series of thought-provoking conversations with artists, curators, collectors, and cultural thinkers from around the world. The sessions will explore how creativity, heritage, technology, and collaboration intersect to inspire new ways of thinking and working across continents.

Talks explore the rise of digital platforms in the African art economy, creative waves spanning East Asia, the Americas and Europe and bold perspectives coming out of Nigeria, Ethiopia and Botswana. Discussion will also take place about collaborative links between Austria, France and South Africa - reflecting the rich diversity and movement of ideas within global visual culture.

“BASA’s involvement in the RMB Latitudes Art Fair is more than just being there - as an advocate of creative and business partnerships, we are actively shaping and driving conversations that position the arts as a key driver for inclusive economic growth, both locally and globally,” says Sinenhlanhla Mdiya, Basa acting CEO.

“We are excited to collaborate with like-minded partners, such as RMB Latitudes, to continue creating spaces for meaningful exchange and to elevate the role of the arts in shaping a more connected and innovative future.”

Programme highlights include:

Art Meets Algorithm: How Digitalisation is Driving the Growth of the African Art Economy Friday, 23 May | 12.15 – 1.30pm

A panel unpacking the role of digital tools in growing African art markets, with insights from leaders including Msimeki Nkatingi, MD of WOOSH and BASA Board Member.

Africa in Focus: Creative Visions from Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Botswana Saturday, 24 May | 11.30am – 12.30pm

An in-depth discussion on the contemporary creative landscapes of these countries and their growing influence.

Co-Production: Building Bridges Between Africa and the World Sunday, 25 May | 2 – 3pm

A session on the importance of co-creation and collaboration in shaping the future of the global arts scene.

Also on offer is INDEX, an Independent Artist Exhibition curated by Bonolo Kavula, featuring work by rising South African talents like Yonela Doda, Thato Makatu, and Khanyi Mawhayi. Younger visitors can look forward to the RMB Young Artists’ Playground; a child-friendly creative space promoting sustainability through hands-on art activities for ages 5 to 12.

Visitors can join the conversation at RMB Latitudes:

Venue: Shepstone Gardens, 12 Hope Road, Mountain View, Johannesburg



Shepstone Gardens, 12 Hope Road, Mountain View, Johannesburg Dates: 23 – 25 May 2025



23 – 25 May 2025 Tickets: Available via www.latitudesartfair.com



Available via www.latitudesartfair.com Full programme: https://www.latitudesartfair.com/programme

About Basa

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) champions sustainable partnerships between the business and arts sectors. Through grants, research and capacity building, BASA empowers the creative economy as a vital contributor to South Africa’s development and global presence.

About RMB Latitudes

RMB Latitudes is a contemporary African art fair celebrating creativity across the continent and its diaspora. Held annually in Johannesburg, the fair brings together artists, galleries and cultural practitioners in an immersive environment that merges art, architecture and nature.



