WPRD2025 | Tribeca PR, Nicky James: Great PR isn’t spin, it’s honest work

Tribeca Public Relations is an independent South African PR agency that’s been around since 2006. “We are a tight-knit team who believe in honest conversations, solid relationships and PR that makes a real impact – no fluff or empty buzzwords," says managing director and senior consultant, Nicky James.

The Tribeca team from left to right: Nicky James, co-founder and managing director, Davina Malan, managing partner, Nicola Tarr, managing partner (Image supplied)

She adds, “We back their advice with thoughtful strategy, good old-fashioned hard work and a firm handle on how digital platforms shape reputation, reach, and relevance in today’s world.”

The agency partners with businesses across a range of industries, from consumer brands and retail to technology, finance, consumer, travel, FMCG and professional services.

“The common thread is that we help our clients connect with real people in ways that feel genuine and relevant to their audiences,” explains James.

Reputation first

They are proud of their reputation for honest advice and long-term relationships.

“We’ve always said we’re not a ‘yes’ agency and that we’ll challenge ideas if we feel the direction is wrong, because our clients trust us to have their best interests at heart, and they appreciate this, which is why we’ve retained many of them for as long as we have.

“Some have even left for new adventures only to come back.

“As much as we value our awards, that loyalty and trust say more about Tribeca than any trophy ever could.”

Trust and relationships

Being in the PR for Tribeca is all about trust and relationships.

“Great PR isn’t spin - it’s honest, thoughtful work that helps our clients tell stories people care about,” says James.

“It means listening first, then finding the best way to show up and build real connections that last.

“Being in PR also means we have the privilege of shaping narratives, challenging outdated perceptions and helping to change minds in positive ways, she expands.

The agency believes strong PR can drive real change.

“By helping businesses listen better and act responsibly, we build trust and accountability.

“Whether it’s working with media, communities or stakeholders, good PR helps brands walk the talk and show up where it counts.”

No two days the same

Being in PR, James says no two days are the same.

“We love how PR lets us solve problems, build relationships and learn from so many different industries and communities.

“There’s something special about knowing you’ve helped connect people in a way that sparks conversation long after the headlines fade.”

PR about connection

Talking about this year’s World PR Day theme Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation, she says it is a timely reminder that PR is about connection.

“Our role is to help brands listen and understand and to have real conversations that bridge divides.

“We’re here to help businesses, media and communities find common ground, especially when opinions may feel worlds apart.”

Celebrating our Africanness

The agency embraces being a PR agency in Africa.

“Africa is full of stories waiting to be told that are bold, diverse and deeply rooted in culture, and we’re no longer waiting for permission to tell them.

“There’s a fresh, unapologetic energy in the way we’re telling our stories, owning our narratives and celebrating our Africanness without watering it down to fit dominant expectations.

James says that being in PR in Africa, as such, means being part of that movement. “It means helping brands show up authentically, speaking to switched-on, savvy audiences and contributing meaningfully to conversations that are shaping the continent and beyond.”

Media platforms

Platforms like Bizcommunity are vital, says James.

“It keeps us connected to our industry and helps us share our clients’ news with the audiences that matter most.

“ It’s also a pulse check, a way to see what people are talking about, what trends are emerging and where conversations are going next.”