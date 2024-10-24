Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsAFDADentsuAAA School of AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaHelmThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDaily MaverickClockworkBroad MediaVoiceArchiveRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) Annual General Meeting (AGM)

    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    24 Oct 2024
    24 Oct 2024
    Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 October 2024, where key stakeholders, members, and partners gathered to reflect on Basa's achievements over the past year and discuss the strategic direction for the future. The AGM highlighted Basa's ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration between the creative economy and business sectors in South Africa. Zingisa Motloba, Basa chairperson, opened the meeting with a clarion call to all who play a part in the ecosystem to boldly reimagine the value and impact that Basa can deliver, and in so doing, to elevate the quality of our respective leadership and engagement.
    Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) Annual General Meeting (AGM)

    The AGM is always a valuable and vital platform for member engagement. It provides transparency and accountability, featuring a review of Basa’s financial performance, as well as other strategic and operational developments, a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to financial integrity and responsible stewardship of resources.

    “Basa’s achievements in the 2024 financial year reflect the tenacity of the organisation’s leadership and team to, despite any challenges faced, continue amplifying and elevating the value of the creative sector while championing business investment in the arts. The future of Basa envisions a world where the arts and business sectors can continue to intertwine, offering all creatives, regardless of their background, opportunities to access adequate funding, resources and support, to sustain their creative pursuits and ventures,” commented Basa acting CEO, Aviwe Matandela.

    Significant highlights of the AGM was the election of Estee Roodt, Dr Thato Shuping, and Lionel Ricardo Adendorf as new directors of the board, enhancing Basa's leadership with their diverse expertise and insights. Additionally, the chairperson reported on the positive engagements with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and his team, and encouraged the team to reimagine new vistas upon which Basa can play in driving lasting economic impact.

    MMS Group Chartered Accountants was also appointed and voted in as the new audit firm for Basa, concluding a longstanding relationship with Middel & Partners, who have made a significant contribution to Basa’s financial oversight.

    The AGM also featured an open discussion, engaging attendees in robust dialogue about the future of Business and Arts South Africa, the leadership transition and the role of business in supporting creative initiatives. The chairperson's insights reinforced Basa's mission to be a catalyst for change, who pointed out that “going forward, Basa will be bold and proud to tell the stories of purpose, partnership and impact, driven by and through the ecosystem of creative industries, business and government... because the time for the lion to tell its story has arrived.”

    To view Basa's activities and the year in review, an electronic copy of the Basa Annual Report is available for download: click here.

    Read more: Arts South Africa, Basa, Zingisa Motloba
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz