Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 October 2024, where key stakeholders, members, and partners gathered to reflect on Basa's achievements over the past year and discuss the strategic direction for the future. The AGM highlighted Basa's ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration between the creative economy and business sectors in South Africa. Zingisa Motloba, Basa chairperson, opened the meeting with a clarion call to all who play a part in the ecosystem to boldly reimagine the value and impact that Basa can deliver, and in so doing, to elevate the quality of our respective leadership and engagement.

The AGM is always a valuable and vital platform for member engagement. It provides transparency and accountability, featuring a review of Basa’s financial performance, as well as other strategic and operational developments, a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to financial integrity and responsible stewardship of resources.

“Basa’s achievements in the 2024 financial year reflect the tenacity of the organisation’s leadership and team to, despite any challenges faced, continue amplifying and elevating the value of the creative sector while championing business investment in the arts. The future of Basa envisions a world where the arts and business sectors can continue to intertwine, offering all creatives, regardless of their background, opportunities to access adequate funding, resources and support, to sustain their creative pursuits and ventures,” commented Basa acting CEO, Aviwe Matandela.

Significant highlights of the AGM was the election of Estee Roodt, Dr Thato Shuping, and Lionel Ricardo Adendorf as new directors of the board, enhancing Basa's leadership with their diverse expertise and insights. Additionally, the chairperson reported on the positive engagements with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and his team, and encouraged the team to reimagine new vistas upon which Basa can play in driving lasting economic impact.

MMS Group Chartered Accountants was also appointed and voted in as the new audit firm for Basa, concluding a longstanding relationship with Middel & Partners, who have made a significant contribution to Basa’s financial oversight.

The AGM also featured an open discussion, engaging attendees in robust dialogue about the future of Business and Arts South Africa, the leadership transition and the role of business in supporting creative initiatives. The chairperson's insights reinforced Basa's mission to be a catalyst for change, who pointed out that “going forward, Basa will be bold and proud to tell the stories of purpose, partnership and impact, driven by and through the ecosystem of creative industries, business and government... because the time for the lion to tell its story has arrived.”

To view Basa's activities and the year in review, an electronic copy of the Basa Annual Report is available for download: click here.



