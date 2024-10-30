Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) welcomes new board members

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) announces the election of three new members to its board of directors, following a public nomination and election process at Basa’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 17 October 2024. The incoming directors bring diverse expertise, commitment, and a shared vision that aligns with Basa’s mission to bridge business and the arts, fostering innovative and impactful partnerships.

The new directors will join the board of seven, all of whom contribute to the overall success, governance, and compliance of the organisation.

"The purpose of a beehive isn’t to make honey; honey is a by-product of a healthy hive. These new appointments mark an exciting phase for Basa as we strengthen our hive – enhancing collaboration between business and the arts,” said Aviwe Matandela, acting CEO at Basa. "With their remarkable skills and insights, Lionel, Esteé, and Dr Shuping will help Basa cultivate more meaningful partnerships that positively impact both sectors."

Meet the board members

Lionel Adendorf

With over 25 years of experience across the private and public sectors, Lionel Adendorf is a highly regarded expert in corporate governance, business integrity, and ethics. He is certified by the US-based Ethics and Compliance Initiative as a leadership professional in ethics and compliance and is also a certified ethics officer with The Ethics Institute.

As a qualified journalist and brand reputation professional, Adendorf combines his dedication to ethical practices with a strong understanding of compliance from both employer and employee perspectives. His experience on various boards and his advocacy for sustainable ethics will contribute to strengthening Basa’s governance framework.

Esteé Roodt

Esteé Roodt is a seasoned entrepreneur, consultant, and executive, with a broad career background that spans startups, non-profit organisations, and consulting. Her passion for intentional change and incremental progress drives her commitment to organisational and social development. Known for her hands-on approach to challenges and a mindset of “creating, not just consuming”, Roodt brings valuable insight to Basa.

She holds an MBA from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business and a master’s degree in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from the University of Pretoria, making her well equipped to provide strategic clarity on complex issues in the arts sector.

Dr Thato ‘Dr Guy’ Shuping

Dr Thato Shuping is a recognised innovation expert with extensive experience in local government and development finance. He currently leads the Innovation Unit at the City of Tshwane, driving transformative public sector projects that position Tshwane as a leader in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, with a focus on supporting youth and women.

Previously, Dr Shuping held roles at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), where he contributed to the City of Tshwane’s Innovation Strategy and co-created service delivery programmes. With a PhD in Business from the University of Pretoria (Gordon Institute of Business Science) and a master’s in business management from the University of Johannesburg, Dr Shuping offers a forward-thinking approach to his role on the Basa board.



