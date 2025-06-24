Business and Arts South Africa appoints Beth Arendse as new CEO

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) announces the appointment of Beth Arendse as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 July 2025.

Beth Arendse, newly appointed CEO at Basa

With over 25 years of leadership experience in South Africa’s creative and cultural sectors, Arendse brings visionary insight, strategic expertise, and an unwavering commitment to inclusive growth. Throughout her career, she has pioneered initiatives that seamlessly integrate the arts, entrepreneurship and education, empowering emerging creatives and advocating for the sustainable development of the creative economy.

Arendse’s notable contributions include founding transformative platforms such as the Tshwane School of Music, the SA Creative Industries Incubator (SACII), and the Music Business Lab – programmes that have equipped hundreds of young creatives with essential skills, market access and business knowledge, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly competitive and evolving sector.

Beyond programme leadership, Arendse has served on prominent national advisory bodies, including the Presidential Commission for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the National Advisory Council on Innovation. Her expert input has helped shape policies aimed at strengthening the creative sector’s adaptability to technological change and shifting economic landscapes.

“In the rigorous process of identifying a CEO, we were spoilt for choice by the calibre of candidates we had the opportunity to interact with, which speaks highly of the value that has been built in the Basa brand over the years. However, Beth’s undeniable passion for the creative industries, her entrepreneurial spirit, as well as her innovative approach to dealing with challenges and opportunities, won the day in the end. We are excited to be taking this step with her.’’ – Zingisa Motloba, chairperson of the Basa board.

Arendse’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Basa, as the organisation recommits to positioning the creative economy in its rightful place at the heart of South Africa’s national development agenda. Under her leadership, Basa aims to focus on unlocking the full economic, cultural, and innovation potential of the creative sector as a vital driver of inclusive growth. One of the first steps in this direction is a strategic revamp of its membership tiers, designed to better articulate and deliver the value Basa offers to businesses, creatives, and policy stakeholders alike. Arendse’s vision will be instrumental in forging bold new partnerships across business, government, and civil society to ensure that the arts are not just supported, but leveraged, as a core asset in building South Africa’s future.

“I step into this role with a deep belief in the power of the creative economy to shape South Africa’s future, not only to inspire, but to generate economic opportunity, create livelihoods, and unlock the country’s full creative and economic potential. I’m honoured to lead Basa into its next chapter and look forward to forging bold partnerships that position creatives as key architects of our economic and social progress,” says Beth Arendse, Basa’s incoming CEO.

For more information, visit www.Basa.co.za.



