Top 53 Debut Programme participants advance to the Catalyst Phase

The creative economy is thriving with new voices, bold ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit and at the heart of this transformation stands the Debut Programme, a programme by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with Business and Arts South Africa (Basa).

Since its inception in 2017, the Debut Programme has empowered hundreds of young creatives from rural and peri-urban areas across all nine provinces, helping them transform artistic passion into entrepreneurial success.

In the third iteration alone launched in 2023, the programme received 2,140 applications, from which 450 participants entered the Kickstarter Phase, 205 advanced to Hlanganisa, and now 53 standout emerging creative entrepreneurs are progressing to the Catalyst Phase — the final and most transformative stage of this national initiative.

This phase marks the moment when these young visionaries take their ideas from blueprint to business, continuing the Debut Programme’s mission to ignite, equip, and empower South Africa’s creative economy.

Their stories are a powerful reflection of South Africa’s creative resilience: a textile designer in Limpopo expanding her production and reaching new markets, a filmmaker in the Eastern Cape launching a digital platform to showcase African storytelling, and a music producer in KwaZulu-Natal using his craft to empower youth through sound and mentorship. Each Catalyst represents a unique blend of innovation, community spirit, and cultural pride proof that creativity can be both a livelihood and a force for social progress.

Following months of intensive training and mentorship during the Hlanganisa Phase, these exceptional individuals have shown not only artistic excellence but also a deep commitment to turning their creativity into sustainable enterprise.

“This phase is where our participants turn their creative ventures into investment-ready businesses,” said Nomkhosi Houghton, Basa programmes manager. “We are giving them the advanced tools and industry connections they will need to build sustainable, impactful enterprises that are ready for the market.”

The Catalyst Phase represents a powerful bridge between incubation and industry readiness. Over the coming months, participants known as Catalysts will receive tailored, hands-on support to refine their business models, enhance their visibility, and expand their networks within the broader creative sector.

This final phase offers personalised mentorship that aligns with each participant’s creative discipline and business goals. It also provides access to advanced masterclasses focused on digital marketing, brand positioning, financial management, and business sustainability. Participants are further supported with practical guidance on establishing strong e-commerce platforms while being connected to influential funders, collaborators, and industry leaders across South Africa’s creative economy.

Through these interventions, the programme aims to transform creative entrepreneurs into job creators, cultural custodians, and community changemakers.

To learn more about the Debut Programme and view the list of the Top 53 Catalyst participants: https://debut2024.basa.co.za/#!/programme



