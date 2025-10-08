Basa’s 2025 Annual General Meeting

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 3 October 2025, bringing together members, partners, and key stakeholders. The meeting reflected on the organisation’s achievements over the past year and set the stage for a future defined by creativity, collaboration, and transformation.

The AGM reaffirmed Basa’s mission to connect business and the creative sectors, unlocking the full potential of South Africa’s creative economy through collaboration and innovation.

Outgoing chairperson, Zingisa Motloba, opened the proceedings by reflecting on the highs and lows of her seven-year journey with Basa and the recalibration and reorientation that the organisation has undergone during this time. “We have stayed the course and we have come through on the other side better and stronger. I wouldn’t trade it [the experience] in for anything, for it has enriched the tapestry of life! I pay homage to the staff of Basa for their fortitude and unwavering commitment. I am also grateful, humbled and honoured to have served alongside such amazing individuals on the board. I leave behind a board and executive team that is well poised to take Basa to new heights and unimaginable impact.”

Reflecting Basa’s commitment to sound governance, the organisation’s auditors presented an unqualified audit opinion for the financial year, underscoring Basa’s financial stability, transparency, and responsible stewardship of resources.

The AGM also provided a platform for Basa’s newly appointed CEO to share her vision for Basa 2.0, the organisation’s next phase of strategic evolution. She emphasised Basa’s role as a systems enabler in Africa’s rapidly expanding creative economy: “I step into this role with a deep belief in the creative economy – not only as a space of artistic and cultural expression, but as a driver of social and economic transformation in South Africa. We are living in a moment when the creative economy is being recognised as Africa’s next economy. That is both a responsibility and an opportunity. Basa is uniquely positioned to build the ecosystems that enable creativity to thrive and scale.”

The AGM marked an emotional leadership transition as Zingisa Motloba stepped down as chairperson of the Basa Board after a tenure defined by vision, integrity, and steadfast leadership.

In a moment of gratitude and anticipation, deputy chairperson, Nizenande Machi, was announced as the new chairperson of the Basa Board. Her appointment ushers in a renewed era for Basa, balancing continuity with fresh thinking and innovation.

Adding to this sense of renewal, members also elected three new board directors: Monene Moila, Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, and Thando Philison. Together, they bring diverse expertise across business, creativity, and leadership, reinforcing Basa’s commitment to dynamic governance and inclusive decision-making.

As Basa steps confidently into this renewed strategy – defined by fresh leadership, revitalised energy, and strategic clarity – there is a shared sense of optimism for the future. The creative economy is evolving, and Basa is evolving with it.

For more information on Basa’s activities and to review the past year, an electronic copy of the Basa Annual Report is available for download here.



