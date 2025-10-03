Signal Hill Products aligns with Basa to drive beverage innovation

Signal Hill Products, an innovative brewing and beverage company, has officially joined the The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) as its latest member.

Founded in 2012, Signal Hill Products has grown from its flagship craft beer brand, Devil’s Peak, into a diverse beverage business employing more than 500 people. Its portfolio includes brands such as Striped Horse, Strongbow, KIX, St Francis, MGD and Bavaria.

With a mission to create fans of distinctive South African beer and cider brands, and a vision to expand its African footprint while competing on the global stage, the company has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation and inclusivity in the beer sector.

By joining Basa, Signal Hill Products reinforces its commitment to collaboration, transformation and responsible industry growth.

Membership enables the company to participate in Basa’s advocacy efforts across the beer value chain - from agriculture and brewing to distribution and retail - while contributing to industry-wide conversations on excise tax policy, responsible consumption, sustainability, and combating illicit trade.

“Joining Basa marks a pivotal moment for Signal Hill Products. We’re proud to now stand alongside industry leaders to champion responsible growth, celebrate South African beer culture and build a more inclusive and innovative future for our sector,” said Desmond Jacobs, managing director of Signal Hill Products.

Through Basa’s platform, Signal Hill Products will also ensure that the voices of craft and independent brewers are strongly represented in industry dialogues, supporting the association’s mission to build a predictable policy environment, safeguard jobs and livelihoods, and drive transformation.

Welcoming the new member, Charlene Louw, CEO of Basa, said: “Signal Hill Products embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and passion that drive South Africa’s beer industry forward. Their track record of innovation and inclusive growth aligns strongly with Basa’s pillars of advocacy, transformation and harm reduction. We look forward to working together to strengthen our collective voice, promote responsible consumption, and ensure a sustainable and thriving beer sector.”