South Africa
Retail Food & bev. services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Realm DigitalSpark MediaA-OSH EXPODentsuRogerwilcoBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesRainbow ChickenCapital LegacyaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Signal Hill Products aligns with Basa to drive beverage innovation

    Signal Hill Products, an innovative brewing and beverage company, has officially joined the The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) as its latest member.
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded in 2012, Signal Hill Products has grown from its flagship craft beer brand, Devil’s Peak, into a diverse beverage business employing more than 500 people. Its portfolio includes brands such as Striped Horse, Strongbow, KIX, St Francis, MGD and Bavaria.

    With a mission to create fans of distinctive South African beer and cider brands, and a vision to expand its African footprint while competing on the global stage, the company has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation and inclusivity in the beer sector.

    By joining Basa, Signal Hill Products reinforces its commitment to collaboration, transformation and responsible industry growth.

    Membership enables the company to participate in Basa’s advocacy efforts across the beer value chain - from agriculture and brewing to distribution and retail - while contributing to industry-wide conversations on excise tax policy, responsible consumption, sustainability, and combating illicit trade.

    “Joining Basa marks a pivotal moment for Signal Hill Products. We’re proud to now stand alongside industry leaders to champion responsible growth, celebrate South African beer culture and build a more inclusive and innovative future for our sector,” said Desmond Jacobs, managing director of Signal Hill Products.

    Through Basa’s platform, Signal Hill Products will also ensure that the voices of craft and independent brewers are strongly represented in industry dialogues, supporting the association’s mission to build a predictable policy environment, safeguard jobs and livelihoods, and drive transformation.

    Welcoming the new member, Charlene Louw, CEO of Basa, said: “Signal Hill Products embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and passion that drive South Africa’s beer industry forward. Their track record of innovation and inclusive growth aligns strongly with Basa’s pillars of advocacy, transformation and harm reduction. We look forward to working together to strengthen our collective voice, promote responsible consumption, and ensure a sustainable and thriving beer sector.”

    Read more: BASA, Desmond Jacobs, Beer Association of South Africa, Charlene Louw
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Customer Services RepresentativeJohannesburgGalaxy Outsourcing1 Oct
    Accounts ClerkJohannesburgMYM Group1 Oct
    New Sales LeadPretoriaOKUSHAL Drinks9 Sep
    More jobs
    Education
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz