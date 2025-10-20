South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaSafreaPublicis Groupe AfricaRed & YellowBullion PR & CommunicationTLC Worldwide AfricaClockworkHoward AudioIncubetaPenquinDentsuEast Coast RadioEbony+IvoryCity Lodge HotelsGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Meet the New Basa board of directors

    Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) announces the appointment of new members to its board of directors, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 3 October 2025.
    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Meet the New Basa board of directors

    With the Basa 2.0 strategy now underway, this newly appointed Board brings together visionary leaders from diverse sectors who reflect the organisation’s commitment to unlocking the shared value between business and the arts, positioning creativity and innovation at the heart of business thinking.

    Meet the board members:

    Monene Moila

    Head of risk, FNB Connect – FirstRand Group
    With over 17 years of experience in audit and risk, Monene Moila specialises in enterprise risk management, governance, regulatory compliance, and organisational transformation. She has held senior roles at FirstRand and Woolworths and previously led audits across Africa and Europe for Barloworld Automotive and Logistics.

    Monene’s strength lies in embedding governance frameworks that enable innovation while safeguarding accountability. She brings to Basa a unique ability to bridge the corporate and creative sectors, having written and produced three original arts productions blending poetry, dance, and music. Passionate about mentorship, she continues to nurture emerging artists and creative talent.

    Monene believes that the arts are central to South Africa’s social transformation and economic future. Her motivation to serve on the Bada Board stems from her conviction that business and the arts are mutually reinforcing forces that, when aligned, drive innovation and sustainable impact.

    Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni

    General manager, Uber Eats sub-Saharan Africa
    Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni leads strategy, operations, and market expansion across multiple African territories for Uber Eats. With more than 20 years of executive experience spanning FMCG, telecommunications, financial services, and technology, she has held senior leadership roles at Visa, Vodacom, General Electric, and Nestlé.

    At Visa, she led strategic growth across 48 markets, achieving over 30% revenue growth for sub-Saharan Africa. At GE, she contributed to expanding the African commercial business from $800mn to $3.5bn.

    Ntsoaki holds an MBA from Milpark Business School and a BCom in Accounting from the University of the North-West. A passionate advocate for youth empowerment and creative entrepreneurship, she believes the digital economy offers unprecedented opportunities for artists to scale, innovate, and connect globally.

    Her motivation to serve on the Basa Board stems from her commitment to unlocking digital and commercial opportunities for the arts, fostering inclusive growth, and positioning creativity as a driver of innovation, identity, and nation-building.

    Thando Philison

    General Counsel, CAPASSO
    An admitted attorney with extensive experience in copyright and governance, Thando Philison has spent over seven years in advisory and strategic roles advancing the interests of South Africa’s creative community.

    She has worked with the Copyright Coalition South Africa (CCSA) and served on the CISAC Legal and Policy Committee and the AFRICA CISAC Board, contributing to critical policy discussions, including the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Bill.

    Thando’s experience across both the legal and creative sectors enables her to bridge the gap between government and the arts industry. Her appointment to the Basa Board reflects her commitment to strengthening collaboration, protecting creative rights, and building sustainable frameworks that benefit artists and creative businesses alike.

    Basa also announced the appointment of Nizenande Machi as chairperson of the Basa Board. Formerly deputy chairperson, Nizenande’s appointment marks the beginning of a renewed era for Basa.

    Under her leadership, the new Board will guide Basa’s strategic direction as it continues to advance Basa 2.0 — a transformative vision positioning the organisation as a systems enabler and ecosystem builder for South Africa’s creative economy.

    Read more: BASA, social transformation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz