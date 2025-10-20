Meet the New Basa board of directors

Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) announces the appointment of new members to its board of directors, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 3 October 2025.

With the Basa 2.0 strategy now underway, this newly appointed Board brings together visionary leaders from diverse sectors who reflect the organisation’s commitment to unlocking the shared value between business and the arts, positioning creativity and innovation at the heart of business thinking.

Meet the board members:

Monene Moila

Head of risk, FNB Connect – FirstRand Group

With over 17 years of experience in audit and risk, Monene Moila specialises in enterprise risk management, governance, regulatory compliance, and organisational transformation. She has held senior roles at FirstRand and Woolworths and previously led audits across Africa and Europe for Barloworld Automotive and Logistics.

Monene’s strength lies in embedding governance frameworks that enable innovation while safeguarding accountability. She brings to Basa a unique ability to bridge the corporate and creative sectors, having written and produced three original arts productions blending poetry, dance, and music. Passionate about mentorship, she continues to nurture emerging artists and creative talent.

Monene believes that the arts are central to South Africa’s social transformation and economic future. Her motivation to serve on the Bada Board stems from her conviction that business and the arts are mutually reinforcing forces that, when aligned, drive innovation and sustainable impact.

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni

General manager, Uber Eats sub-Saharan Africa

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni leads strategy, operations, and market expansion across multiple African territories for Uber Eats. With more than 20 years of executive experience spanning FMCG, telecommunications, financial services, and technology, she has held senior leadership roles at Visa, Vodacom, General Electric, and Nestlé.

At Visa, she led strategic growth across 48 markets, achieving over 30% revenue growth for sub-Saharan Africa. At GE, she contributed to expanding the African commercial business from $800mn to $3.5bn.

Ntsoaki holds an MBA from Milpark Business School and a BCom in Accounting from the University of the North-West. A passionate advocate for youth empowerment and creative entrepreneurship, she believes the digital economy offers unprecedented opportunities for artists to scale, innovate, and connect globally.

Her motivation to serve on the Basa Board stems from her commitment to unlocking digital and commercial opportunities for the arts, fostering inclusive growth, and positioning creativity as a driver of innovation, identity, and nation-building.

Thando Philison

General Counsel, CAPASSO

An admitted attorney with extensive experience in copyright and governance, Thando Philison has spent over seven years in advisory and strategic roles advancing the interests of South Africa’s creative community.

She has worked with the Copyright Coalition South Africa (CCSA) and served on the CISAC Legal and Policy Committee and the AFRICA CISAC Board, contributing to critical policy discussions, including the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Bill.

Thando’s experience across both the legal and creative sectors enables her to bridge the gap between government and the arts industry. Her appointment to the Basa Board reflects her commitment to strengthening collaboration, protecting creative rights, and building sustainable frameworks that benefit artists and creative businesses alike.

Basa also announced the appointment of Nizenande Machi as chairperson of the Basa Board. Formerly deputy chairperson, Nizenande’s appointment marks the beginning of a renewed era for Basa.

Under her leadership, the new Board will guide Basa’s strategic direction as it continues to advance Basa 2.0 — a transformative vision positioning the organisation as a systems enabler and ecosystem builder for South Africa’s creative economy.