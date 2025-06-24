Castle Lager Boktown is back in 2025

Boktown is back – powered by Castle Lager – turning fan parks across the country into the best seat outside the stadium.

The 2025 tour opens on Saturday, 28 June at Wanderers Oval, Johannesburg, where supporters will gather to watch the Springboks’ first-ever clash with the Barbarians on South African soil.

The day is set up as a full-scale festival: live sets from GoodLuck, Shekinah, Loufi, and 4am.band, plus a battle between Jacaranda FM favourite, Barney Simon and Alex Jay. Add food markets, appearances by Springboks, Springbok Legends and activations from fellow Springbok partners, and every fan will feel the green-and-gold gees from first whistle to last.

“Boktown turns every test into a nationwide gathering,” said Thomas Lawrence, Castle Lager brand director.

“From the anthem to the final whistle, we want fans shoulder-to-shoulder, singing, cheering and making memories. With our partners on board, we’ve packed the day with music, legends and family fun so everyone goes home smiling.”

“Springbok rugby is more than a match-day; it’s the country’s heartbeat,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Castle Lager Boktown carries that heartbeat into towns and cities across the country, giving supporters everywhere a front-row view while offering partners a stage to enrich the Springbok story.”

The atmosphere builds all afternoon, culminating in the live broadcast of the Springboks v Barbarians showdown on the giant screen.

First Event Details



Event: Castle Lager Boktown



Date: Saturday, 28 June 2025



Venue: Wanderers Oval, Johannesburg



Early-bird tickets: From R80



Gates open: 12noon



Big-screen kick-off: 5PM Boktown stops in 2025:



28 June: Springboks vs. Barbarians—Johannesburg



5 July: Springboks vs. Italy—Bloemfontein



12 July: Springboks vs. Australia—Witbank



16 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Nelspruit



23 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Durban



23 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Soweto



27 September: Springboks vs. Argentina—Nylstroom



4 October: Argentina vs. Springboks—Pretoria



8 November: France vs. Springboks—Boland

