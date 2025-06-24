Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SAMROBataOnPoint PRMultiChoiceKAP LimitedThirst Bar ServicesNorth-West University (NWU)Optimize AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Castle Lager Boktown is back in 2025

    Boktown is back – powered by Castle Lager – turning fan parks across the country into the best seat outside the stadium.
    24 Jun 2025
    24 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: x.com/CastleLagerSA

    The 2025 tour opens on Saturday, 28 June at Wanderers Oval, Johannesburg, where supporters will gather to watch the Springboks’ first-ever clash with the Barbarians on South African soil.

    The day is set up as a full-scale festival: live sets from GoodLuck, Shekinah, Loufi, and 4am.band, plus a battle between Jacaranda FM favourite, Barney Simon and Alex Jay. Add food markets, appearances by Springboks, Springbok Legends and activations from fellow Springbok partners, and every fan will feel the green-and-gold gees from first whistle to last.

    “Boktown turns every test into a nationwide gathering,” said Thomas Lawrence, Castle Lager brand director.

    “From the anthem to the final whistle, we want fans shoulder-to-shoulder, singing, cheering and making memories. With our partners on board, we’ve packed the day with music, legends and family fun so everyone goes home smiling.”

    “Springbok rugby is more than a match-day; it’s the country’s heartbeat,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

    “Castle Lager Boktown carries that heartbeat into towns and cities across the country, giving supporters everywhere a front-row view while offering partners a stage to enrich the Springbok story.”

    The atmosphere builds all afternoon, culminating in the live broadcast of the Springboks v Barbarians showdown on the giant screen.

    First Event Details

  • Event: Castle Lager Boktown
  • Date: Saturday, 28 June 2025
  • Venue: Wanderers Oval, Johannesburg
  • Early-bird tickets: From R80
  • Gates open: 12noon
  • Big-screen kick-off: 5PM

    Boktown stops in 2025:

  • 28 June: Springboks vs. Barbarians—Johannesburg
  • 5 July: Springboks vs. Italy—Bloemfontein
  • 12 July: Springboks vs. Australia—Witbank
  • 16 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Nelspruit
  • 23 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Durban
  • 23 August: Springboks vs. Australia—Soweto
  • 27 September: Springboks vs. Argentina—Nylstroom
  • 4 October: Argentina vs. Springboks—Pretoria
  • 8 November: France vs. Springboks—Boland
  • 22 November: Ireland vs. Springboks—Benoni

    Tickets are available on www.howler.co.za

    • Read more: fan parks, Castle Lager, Thomas Lawrence, Rian Oberholzer
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz