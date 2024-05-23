Castle Milk Stout commits to cultural legacy on Ancestors Day 2025

Castle Milk Stout, in partnership with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and various heritage institutions, reaffirms its long-standing commitment to cultural remembrance and the safeguarding of African wisdom systems through its continued support of Ancestors Day, observed on 8 May 2025.

(Image supplied)

First introduced in 2021, Ancestors Day has grown into a nationally recognised observance that calls on South Africans to pause, reflect, and honour those who came before us.

Over the past four years, Castle Milk Stout has worked to position this moment not as a campaign, but as a movement — one rooted in restoration, dignity, and the acknowledgment of cultural identity as a cornerstone of national unity.

At the heart of this commitment is the brand’s deeper purpose: Castle Milk Stout exists to inspire Africans to rediscover African traditions and values in a modern world.

This belief continues to drive the brand’s long-term mission to preserve cultural wisdom and restore pride in African identity—especially among a generation navigating the tension between legacy and the now.

This year, Castle Milk Stout’s involvement extends beyond celebration. It enters the realm of stewardship. Through strategic partnerships with Contralesa, the National Heritage Council, the CRL Rights Commission, and other stakeholders, the brand continues to elevate dialogue around ancestral heritage, visibility, and respect—particularly among younger generations who stand to inherit these narratives.

African cultural identity begins to receive recognition

In 2025, a significant milestone emerged when the City of Tshwane became the first municipality to introduce policy provisions allowing employees to take spiritual leave for ukuthwasa, the ancestral initiation process.

Castle Milk Stout regards this as a landmark moment — an example of how cultural identity is beginning to receive recognition not only in communities but within formal structures of governance.

Remembering our ancestors is not about nostalgia — it is about knowledge, accountability, and continuity.

The creative platform, “Don’t Let Their Stories Disappear,” is a direct invocation of that belief. It reflects Castle Milk Stout’s broader brand mission: to act as a cultural companion to African consumers by amplifying tradition through platforms that are accessible, inclusive, and future-facing.

Thomas Lawrence, marketing director for Castle Milk Stout, explains the significance of this year’s message: “Our work around Ancestors Day is not about ceremony for its own sake. It is about preserving a legacy of wisdom and honouring the foundations that hold our society together. As a brand, we remain deeply committed to creating spaces where African traditions are not only respected but are seen as essential to our national identity and progress. We stand behind those who keep this knowledge alive—not just as custodians of the past, but as architects of the future.”

Castle Milk Stout’s partnership with Contralesa and Chapter 9 institutions remains an essential component of its long-term strategy to support the official recognition of Ancestors Day.

As that conversation continues at both cultural and policy levels, the brand will maintain its role as a facilitator of dialogue and a respectful amplifier of ancestral knowledge.